At least nine people were killed in a series of attacks across Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas in Plateau State between Saturday night and Sunday morning

Five of the victims were passengers travelling to Gana-Ropp when they were ambushed, while a pastor was among those killed on their way to church

Community leaders and youth groups condemned the killings, calling on security agencies to strengthen their presence in the affected areas

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau State - At least nine people have been killed in a wave of attacks across Barkin Ladi, Riyom and nearby communities in Plateau State, with the violence occurring between the night of Saturday, September 19, and the early hours of Sunday morning.

Five of the victims were travelling to Gana-Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area when they were attacked on Saturday night, September 19, 2026.

New attacks in Plateau State result in nine deaths

Source: Original

As reported by Vanguard, Pyem Youth Leader in Gana-Ropp, Ukasha Garaba, confirmed that their bodies had been recovered from the area.

"We evacuated the corpses of five persons from Gana-Ropp. They were passengers who were travelling as labourers," Garaba said, describing the incident as deeply painful.

Killings spread across multiple communities

In a separate attack on Sunday morning, two people, including a pastor, were killed while heading to church at Dorowa Babuje, triggering heightened tension in Kantoma and surrounding communities in Barkin Ladi.

A woman was also killed at Baten Wereng in Riyom Local Government Area, and another person lost their life at Ratyidi in Fan District.

According to The Leadership, the National President of the Mwaghavul Development Association, Bulus Dabit, said the repeated attacks were causing widespread fear and anguish among residents in Gana-Ropp.

He called on security agencies to track down and prosecute those responsible and urged authorities to increase protection in communities at risk.

Spokesman of the Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, also condemned the killings across the affected areas.

"We condemn these attacks in the strongest terms and call on the security agencies to urgently strengthen their presence in the affected communities. The killing of innocent people must stop," Tengwong said.

He called on residents to remain calm and alert while pressing authorities to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice.

Cattle also stolen during violence

Beyond the loss of human life, several cattle were reportedly killed or stolen at Dorowa Maranba and the Kantoma axis at around 3am on Sunday.

Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Barkin Ladi, Gambo Abubakar, confirmed the theft and urged security agencies to investigate and restore order in the affected communities.

Gunmen kill 3, injure scores in plateau market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen opened fire on a vehicle leaving a busy vegetable market in Mangu, Plateau State, on Friday night, killing three people.

The Mwaghavul Development Association president confirmed the attack, saying two women and a young man were killed.

Several injured persons were referred to Jos University Teaching Hospital, as the association called on security agencies to act.

Source: Legit.ng