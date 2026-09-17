Australia's free eVisitor visa allows eligible foreign nationals to visit the country multiple times within 12 months, staying up to 3 months per entry

The Australian government outlined six specific conditions applicants must satisfy before the visa can be granted, including character and health requirements

Applicants with criminal convictions in any country are barred from the eVisitor visa and must apply through a different visa category instead

Australia has published the conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for its free eVisitor visa, which permits multiple trips to the country within a single year.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the eVisitor visa allows eligible holders to enter Australia as often as they wish during 12 months, with each stay capped at three months.

Australia lists 7 conditions for foreigners to qualify for free eVisitor visa. Photo: Firefox Media

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The visa is free of charge, but applicants must meet several requirements before it is granted.

Who qualifies for Australia's eVisitor visa?

1. First, applicants must hold a passport from one of the countries designated as eligible for the visa. Australian citizens are not permitted to apply.

2. Beyond passport eligibility, the government requires that all applicants meet a character standard. Anyone who carries a criminal conviction from any country is automatically disqualified from this visa category and must instead apply for a Visitor visa (subclass 600). The Australian government also warned that arriving on an eVisitor with an undisclosed criminal record could result in being refused entry at the border.

3. A health requirement also applies. Applicants who have previously failed to meet Australia's health standards are directed towards the subclass 600 visa as the more suitable option.

4. Financial standing is another condition. Applicants must demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to cover their living costs throughout their stay in Australia and to pay for their departure when the visit ends.

5. The Australian government added that any outstanding debt owed to it by the applicant or by any family member, including those not included in the visa application, must have been repaid or formally arranged to be repaid before the visa can be approved.

6. Applicants must also satisfy a genuine visitor requirement, confirming that they intend only to stay temporarily, plan to leave before their permitted period expires, and will comply with all conditions attached to the visa.

7. A final consideration covers applicants under the age of 18. Australian immigration authorities reserve the right to withhold the visa if granting it is not considered to be in the best interests of the minor.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng