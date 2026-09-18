The NGX gained N1.18 trillion as investors traded 1.1 billion shares across 54,026 deals

Beta Glass, BUA Cement and UPDC REIT gained 10% each, while Transcorp Power led decliners with a 9.97% drop

Financial services stocks dominated trading activity, with Zenith Bank and Access Holdings among the most actively traded

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market extended its winning streak to five consecutive sessions on Thursday, September 17, 2026, as investors continued to buy selected stocks.

The market capitalisation of listed equities rose to N159.9 trillion from N158.71 trillion in the previous session, a gain of about N1.18 trillion.

NGX market capitalisation gains N1.18 trillion as investors trade 1.1 billion shares. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) also climbed from 244,791.79 points to 246,315.38 points, representing a 0.62% increase.

The Nigerian stock market records another gain

Trading activity rose sharply during the session, with investors exchanging 1.1 billion shares in 54,026 deals.

This compared with 662.35 million shares traded in 63,167 deals on Wednesday, representing a 66.06% increase in trading volume, although the number of deals declined by 14.47%.

NGX top gainers

Beta Glass rose from N465.00 to N511.50, gaining N46.50 (+10.00%).

BUA Cement increased from N270.00 to N297.00, adding N27.00 (+10.00%).

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust advanced from N16.00 to N17.60, gaining N1.60 (+10.00%).

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings rose from N6.70 to N7.37, gaining N0.67 (+10.00%).

Royal Exchange increased to N1.00, gaining 9.89%.

Other stocks that recorded gains included First HoldCo, Sovereign Trust Insurance, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Red Star Express, Mutual Benefits Assurance, Lasaco Assurance, May & Baker, FCMB Group and Jaiz Bank.

NGX top losers

Transcorp Power fell from N219.60 to N197.70, losing N21.90 (–9.97%).

Legend Internet declined from N4.05 to N3.65, shedding N0.40 (–9.88%).

Omatek Ventures dropped from N1.45 to N1.31, losing N0.14 (–9.66%).

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank declined from N2.84 to N2.60, shedding N0.24 (–8.45%).

International Breweries fell by 5.94% to N10.30.

NGX Group, Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank, Oando and UBA also closed lower.

Financial services stocks dominate trading activity on the Nigerian Exchange. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Most active stocks on NGX

A total of 1.1 billion shares were exchanged across 54,026 deals during the session.

Zenith Bank led individual trading volume with 78.56 million shares.

Access Holdings followed with 44.73 million shares.

Financial services stocks recorded 141.55 million shares across 8,707 trades.

The Main Board accounted for 949.30 million shares traded across 35,587 deals.

Market breadth closed positive, with 34 stocks advancing against 23 decliners.

Moniepoint begins sale of Dangote refinery’s shares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians looking to own a stake in Dangote Petroleum Refinery now have another route to participate in the company’s initial public offering (IPO), as Moniepoint Microfinance Bank opens subscriptions through its nationwide network of POS agents.

The initiative means prospective retail investors can subscribe for Dangote Refinery shares through participating Moniepoint agent locations instead of relying solely on traditional banks and brokerage platforms.

Moniepoint said customers can also access the offer through its Personal and Business Banking applications,

Source: Legit.ng