Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola called out a fan who ignored her at the cinema before suddenly requesting a picture

The actress suggested the fan could be among people who insult celebrities online, and shared her stance on borrowing money to make movies

Fans flooded the comments with reactions after the Instagram video surfaced on Thursday, September 17, 2026

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola found herself in a moment that many celebrities can relate to, and she had no intention of letting it slide quietly.

The mother of one had visited a cinema to promote a movie when a fan approached and asked to take a photo with her. Instead of obliging immediately, Toriola fired back with a candid response that was later shared in an Instagram video on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Reaction trail Wumi Toriola's response after Fan skipped greeting her, asked for a photo. Photro credit@wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, the fan had been staring at her for a while without so much as a greeting before suddenly requesting a picture.

The movie star questioned why someone who could not spare a simple hello felt entitled to a photo, and suggested that such a person might well be among those who spend time insulting celebrities online.

Wumi Toriola on movie financing

Toriola also used the moment to address something she clearly feels strongly about. She pointed out that one of her colleagues had collected thrift money to produce a movie, and questioned whether that was something to be proud of.

Wumi Toriola trends over her reaction to fan at the cinema. Photo credit@wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

The actress made clear that she would not take out a loan to fund her own projects, which she said is part of the reason she focuses on producing YouTube movies instead.

Her tone throughout was blunt and unfiltered, the kind of directness her supporters have come to expect from her.

Fans react to Wumi Toriola's video

The video drew a warm response from her followers, many of whom found the whole exchange entertaining rather than off-putting.

@remi_olawale4 wrote:

"No nonsense celebrity. Can't love her less"

@busayofilms_2024 commented:

"I love her she joke a lot."

@abiodunadekunleelder said:

"This wumi I swear I really love you die ..she's too real Aj."

@alex.julius.773 reacted:

"Na her mouth make me love her lol,"

@busayoyemisi shared:

"Awa ara Ikorodu, omohhh, this one pain me o, I love her sha"

Wumi Toriola, Seyi Edun reconcile

Legit.ng reported that a video showing Yoruba actresses Wumi Toriola and Seyi Edun together at Habeeb Alagbe’s 40th birthday celebration warmed the hearts of fans online.

The two actresses, who were once known to be close friends, reportedly fell out years ago, leading to a long period of estrangement. Their fallout became a talking point among fans and colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry.

However, the actresses eventually reconciled, with their colleague, actor Adeniyi Johnson, playing a role in bringing them back together and helping to broker peace.

Source: Legit.ng