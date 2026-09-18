Buckingham Palace has responded to Earl Spencer’s claim that King Charles said Princess Diana would be forgotten after her death

Spencer said the alleged remark came during a heated argument over whether Princes William and Harry should walk behind their mother’s coffin

The Palace did not directly deny the claim but pointed to how grief can affect memory, judgement and recollection years after a loss

A fresh chapter in the long-running story surrounding Princess Diana’s death has emerged, nearly three decades after the tragedy.

This time, it involves an extraordinary claim by Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, and an unusual response from Buckingham Palace, reports PM News.

Buckingham Palace reacts to claim that King Charles said Princess Diana would be forgotten after her death. Photos: King Charles/Princess Diana.

Source: Instagram

In his forthcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, Spencer recalls a heated conversation with the then-Prince Charles following Diana’s death in 1997.

Spencer says he objected to William and Harry, then aged 15 and 12, walking behind their mother’s coffin because he believed Diana would not have wanted her sons exposed to such an ordeal.

He claims the king became angry during a phone call and allegedly told him: “We’ll forget her soon enough.”

The Palace responds to claim

Rather than directly deny the alleged words, a Palace spokesperson offered a carefully worded response.

The spokesperson said King Charles was mindful that the pain of losing a sibling could “cloud reason, affect judgement and colour memory” even many years later, Daily Mail.

The response has left the central question hanging: what exactly was said during that private conversation?

Spencer’s memoir is due to be published on September 22, while reports say copies of the Dutch edition were recently stolen from a truck in the Netherlands ahead of publication.

The spokesperson said King Charles was mindful that the pain of losing a sibling could cloud reason. Photo: King Charles.

Source: Getty Images

King Charles responds to brother's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that King Charles III said he learned “with the deepest concern” of the arrest of his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

In a statement, the King stressed that “the law must take its course.”

He added that the matter must now be investigated “in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” and confirmed that the royal family would give “full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

Source: Legit.ng