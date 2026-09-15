Osun park manager Nurudeen Alowonle has denied allegations linking him to the killing of transport union figure Emir Ajagungbade

Alowonle said he was in Osogbo when the deadly clash occurred in Ile-Ife, insisting that he had nothing to do with the violence

The controversy followed Governor Ademola Adeleke’s decision to ban all NURTW activities across Osun State after the killing

Embattled Osun State park manager and transport union figure Nurudeen Alowonle has broken his silence over the killing of Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as Emir Ajagungbade.

Alowonle strongly denied allegations that he was involved in the deadly violence that claimed the life of the transport union figure in Ile-Ife.

Nurudeen Alowonle denies allegations linking him to the killing of transport union figure Emir Ajagungbade. Photos: Nurudeen Alowonle/Ajagungbade.

Source: Instagram

NURTW boss Alowonle denies killing Emir

In a viral video seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 15, Alowonle said he was in Osogbo when the incident happened and had no connection with the violence in Ile-Ife.

He maintained that he was neither a murderer nor a criminal, rejecting allegations reportedly made by factions within the transport union.

The accusations came after Ile-Ife NURTW executives and other groups allegedly pointed fingers at Alowonle and another man identified as Olayemi Ojo, popularly known as Sibi.

But Alowonle's denial has now put his account of events directly against those allegations.

Killing shakes Osun transport scene

Emir Ajagungbade, an ally of Governor Ademola Adeleke, was killed during a violent garage clash reportedly linked to a turf dispute in Ile-Ife.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Following the violence, Adeleke moved swiftly to ban all NURTW activities across Osun State.

Watch X video of Alowonle denying his involvement in the killing of Emir Ajagungade

Reactions trail Alowonle's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Mount_Ay69 stated:

"See him looking left, right, left, right shadowing long distance...haa...this matter go long for Osun ooo"

@AdegbolaAd91806 wrote:

"Sey he will allow those that attack emir to attack him too ni he need to be observing is environment"

@neyobanton1234 stated

"Haaa baba Dey shadow left and right. He knows he could now be a target and any moment from now they might come For him. God abeg"

Governor Ademola Alowonle bans all NURTW activities across Osun State. Photo: Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Instagram

Osun: MC Oluomo kicks against suspension of NURTW

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the national leadership of NURTW set up a seven-man caretaker committee to oversee parks and garages across Osun State.

MC Oluomo, through deputy president Aliyu Issa Ore, declared that no state governor holds the power to suspend NURTW activities.

He also explained the reason while sharing the union's next move in Osun State ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng