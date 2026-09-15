Osun NURTW Boss Alowonle Breaks Silence Over Allegation Linking Him to Killing of Ajagungbade
- Osun park manager Nurudeen Alowonle has denied allegations linking him to the killing of transport union figure Emir Ajagungbade
- Alowonle said he was in Osogbo when the deadly clash occurred in Ile-Ife, insisting that he had nothing to do with the violence
- The controversy followed Governor Ademola Adeleke’s decision to ban all NURTW activities across Osun State after the killing
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Embattled Osun State park manager and transport union figure Nurudeen Alowonle has broken his silence over the killing of Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as Emir Ajagungbade.
Alowonle strongly denied allegations that he was involved in the deadly violence that claimed the life of the transport union figure in Ile-Ife.
NURTW boss Alowonle denies killing Emir
In a viral video seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 15, Alowonle said he was in Osogbo when the incident happened and had no connection with the violence in Ile-Ife.
He maintained that he was neither a murderer nor a criminal, rejecting allegations reportedly made by factions within the transport union.
The accusations came after Ile-Ife NURTW executives and other groups allegedly pointed fingers at Alowonle and another man identified as Olayemi Ojo, popularly known as Sibi.
But Alowonle's denial has now put his account of events directly against those allegations.
Killing shakes Osun transport scene
Emir Ajagungbade, an ally of Governor Ademola Adeleke, was killed during a violent garage clash reportedly linked to a turf dispute in Ile-Ife.
He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.
Following the violence, Adeleke moved swiftly to ban all NURTW activities across Osun State.
Watch X video of Alowonle denying his involvement in the killing of Emir Ajagungade
Reactions trail Alowonle's video
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@Mount_Ay69 stated:
"See him looking left, right, left, right shadowing long distance...haa...this matter go long for Osun ooo"
@AdegbolaAd91806 wrote:
"Sey he will allow those that attack emir to attack him too ni he need to be observing is environment"
@neyobanton1234 stated
"Haaa baba Dey shadow left and right. He knows he could now be a target and any moment from now they might come For him. God abeg"
Osun: MC Oluomo kicks against suspension of NURTW
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the national leadership of NURTW set up a seven-man caretaker committee to oversee parks and garages across Osun State.
MC Oluomo, through deputy president Aliyu Issa Ore, declared that no state governor holds the power to suspend NURTW activities.
He also explained the reason while sharing the union's next move in Osun State ahead of the gubernatorial election.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.