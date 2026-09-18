Benin coach Gernot Rohr disclosed a personal request he plans to make of Lionel Messi ahead of their October 6 farewell friendly

Messi chose Benin as his final international opponent, with the match set for the 85,000-capacity El Monumental in Buenos Aires

Rohr previously faced Messi at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, when he coached Nigeria in a 2-1 group stage defeat to Argentina

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr has opened up about a personal favour he intends to ask Lionel Messi when the two men meet again at the October 6 farewell international friendly in Buenos Aires.

Messi, who has retired from international football, will play one final game in front of his home supporters at El Monumental, a stadium with a capacity of 85,000.

Gernot Rohr and Lionel Messi during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Mike Kireev.

Source: Getty Images

Argentina's Football Federation (AFA) chose the Cheetahs of Benin as the opponents for that send-off occasion, as Lionel Scaloni includes Messi in the squad.

Rohr's request for Messi

This will not be the first time Rohr has stood in a technical area opposite Messi. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Rohr was in charge of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who lost 2-1 to Argentina in the group stage in Saint Petersburg.

That encounter left Rohr with a memento he has held onto ever since. Speaking via Joueurs Beninois, he said:

“I already have his jersey that he gave me after the match in Saint Petersburg, but this time I'm going to ask him to sign it because he didn't do it in 2018.”

The Benin coach's comment suggests that while the match itself carries significant sporting weight, the reunion carries a personal dimension for Rohr, who missed the chance to get an autograph on the jersey eight years ago.

Before flying to Argentina for the historic fixture, Benin have continental business to attend to. As noted by CAF, he Cheetahs are scheduled to play AFCON 2027 qualifying matches against Burkina Faso and Mauritania in September, giving Rohr time to prepare his squad for both competitions.

Rohr honoured to face Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Gernot Rohr admitted that it is an honour that his Benin team was chosen to be Messi’s last international opponent.

The Franco-German manager believes that the match will be festive to celebrate the great career that the Argentina captain had in the national team.

Source: Legit.ng