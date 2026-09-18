The UK government released data identifying the five countries whose nationals faced the highest number of enforced removals over the past five years

Enforced returns in the year ending December 2025 rose by 21% compared to the previous year, reaching 9,914

Asylum-related removals, foreign offender schemes, and small boat arrival policies all contributed to the rise in enforced returns

The United Kingdom has identified Poland, India, Romania, Albania, and Brazil as the five countries whose nationals were most frequently removed from British soil over the last five years, according to official government data.

The figures show that enforced returns climbed to 9,914 in the year ending December 2025, a 21% jump from the 8,169 recorded in the previous year.

UK enforced returns continue to rise, with Poland, India, Romania, Albania, and Brazil ranking among the top countries for removals. Photo credit: Carl Court/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why UK enforced returns have been rising

The data links the recent upward trend in removals to a dip that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, when enforced returns dropped sharply due to travel restrictions and suspended removal flights. Since then, numbers have recovered and continued to grow.

Several factors are behind the increase. A rise in asylum-related removals accounts for a significant share of the upturn.

Beyond asylum cases, the government has also expanded agreements with countries outside the UK to facilitate the return of their nationals, launched targeted schemes to remove foreign national offenders, and introduced specific programmes to process and send back people who arrived in the UK via small boat crossings.

The 5 countries named

The five countries topping the list of most enforced returns are:

1. Poland

2. India

3. Romania

4. Albania

5. Brazil

The inclusion of Poland and Romania, both European Union member states, reflects the broader scope of UK immigration enforcement following the country's departure from the EU.

Albania has been a particularly prominent name in UK immigration debates in recent years, given the high number of Albanian nationals recorded among small boat arrivals in the English Channel.

India and Brazil's presence on the list points to the scale of irregular migration from outside Europe that the UK government is also working to address through bilateral return agreements.

Poland leads the UK enforced returns list, while India, Romania, Albania, and Brazil remain key countries affected by removal policies. Photo credit: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UK lists 25 visa routes available

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom currently offers more than 25 distinct visa and immigration routes for foreign nationals, including Nigerians, depending on their reason for travelling, nationality, and personal circumstances.

The UK government says the correct route for any applicant depends on factors such as intended length of stay, the purpose of the visit, and individual background.

Source: Legit.ng