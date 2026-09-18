UK Names Top 5 Most Deported Countries in the Last 5 Years
- The UK government released data identifying the five countries whose nationals faced the highest number of enforced removals over the past five years
- Enforced returns in the year ending December 2025 rose by 21% compared to the previous year, reaching 9,914
- Asylum-related removals, foreign offender schemes, and small boat arrival policies all contributed to the rise in enforced returns
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The United Kingdom has identified Poland, India, Romania, Albania, and Brazil as the five countries whose nationals were most frequently removed from British soil over the last five years, according to official government data.
The figures show that enforced returns climbed to 9,914 in the year ending December 2025, a 21% jump from the 8,169 recorded in the previous year.
Why UK enforced returns have been rising
The data links the recent upward trend in removals to a dip that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, when enforced returns dropped sharply due to travel restrictions and suspended removal flights. Since then, numbers have recovered and continued to grow.
Several factors are behind the increase. A rise in asylum-related removals accounts for a significant share of the upturn.
Beyond asylum cases, the government has also expanded agreements with countries outside the UK to facilitate the return of their nationals, launched targeted schemes to remove foreign national offenders, and introduced specific programmes to process and send back people who arrived in the UK via small boat crossings.
The 5 countries named
The five countries topping the list of most enforced returns are:
1. Poland
2. India
3. Romania
4. Albania
5. Brazil
The inclusion of Poland and Romania, both European Union member states, reflects the broader scope of UK immigration enforcement following the country's departure from the EU.
Albania has been a particularly prominent name in UK immigration debates in recent years, given the high number of Albanian nationals recorded among small boat arrivals in the English Channel.
India and Brazil's presence on the list points to the scale of irregular migration from outside Europe that the UK government is also working to address through bilateral return agreements.
UK lists 25 visa routes available
Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom currently offers more than 25 distinct visa and immigration routes for foreign nationals, including Nigerians, depending on their reason for travelling, nationality, and personal circumstances.
The UK government says the correct route for any applicant depends on factors such as intended length of stay, the purpose of the visit, and individual background.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.