Comedian Real Warri Pikin issued a public apology to her husband Ikechukwu and fans over an on-stage moment at Timaya's concert

She explained that the situation was not planned and that things moved too fast before she could stop herself from jumping on stage

The comedian addressed the online backlash she received after the video circulated, insisting the incident was not what viewers assumed

Coemdian and content creator Anita Asuoha, popularly known as, Real Warri Pikin found herself in the middle of unexpected controversy after a concert moment involving singer Timaya went viral, prompting the comedian to issue a heartfelt but humorous apology on Sunday, September 13.

In a selfie-style video posted on Instagram with a text "Abeg make Una nor Vex" displayed throughout the clip. Her tone was apologetic but characteristically expressive and self-aware.

Real Warri Pikin opens up about her encounter with Timaya at AFRIMMA. Credit: realwarripikin/timaya

Source: Instagram

What Actually Happened at Timaya's Concert

According to Real Warri Pikin, she was backstage at AFRIMMA award when Timaya was performing. When the singer called for a lady to join him on stage, something in her reacted instinctively. She explained that before she could properly think it through, she had already rushed out from backstage and leapt onto the stage.

She acknowledged that under normal circumstances, a performing artiste would typically bring a fan from the audience up for that kind of moment.

"Normally, Timaya dey perform ukwu, e go bring one of him fans come outside make them jump for him body, e go come carry them, I nor know. Na tel me say you go jump oh, I say no, Abeg I nor go jump. If youx watch the full video, you go see when I dey beg am no no. Even before I even jump the jump sef, I tell am. E say make I lock up, make I nor worry, make I nor spoil him performance nau," she said.

"Yesterday it was funny. It was very entertaining on stage. Everybody dey laugh. But online it was not funny," she admitted in the video.

Real Warri Pikin revealed why she joined singer Timaya on stage. Credit: realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Real Warri Pikin Addresses the Backlash

The comedian was particularly stung by online commenters who questioned the state of her marriage to her husband, Ikechukwu, after the clip began circulating.

"All my online in-laws say make I comot from the marriage.Where I dey go? Where I wan go. Okechukwu now dey vex for me, Chelsea club sef dey stress am. E nor get where I wan go. I plaster for the marriage till thy kingdom come. Make una take am easy nau," she said.

She drew a distinction between malicious commentary and genuine worry from people who care about her, accepting the latter with grace.

"All those comments, e necessary? Some people even say, Timaya was giving me distance, na me go. Una nor dey know person? Is that in my character? But you just dey some kind awkward situation, and yesterday was one of them. Abeg make una nor vex for me. I just dey feel say I owe una apology, I understand where una dey come from. Nor be everything be hate speech, some people are just genuinely concerned," she added.

Watch Real Warri Pikin's apology video on Instagram is below:

Warri Pikin shares pregnancy-safe bedroom styles

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Real Warri Pikin, made headlines again after she shared a funny post online.

The pregnant media personality, who was previously accused of wearing a prosthetic baby bump, shared a funny video.

The video highlighted sexual conversations and bedroom activities suggested for pregnant women, igniting reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng