Six major destinations offer visas valid for up to 10 years, but eligibility and visit durations vary by nationality

Nigerians can pursue long-term visitor visas for the UK, Canada and Mexico, subject to strict requirements and approval

US and China 10-year visa arrangements exclude or limit Nigerians, while Brazil applies nationality-based reciprocity rules

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For frequent travellers, securing a long-validity multiple-entry visa can reduce the cost and inconvenience of submitting a fresh application before every international trip.

However, a 10-year visa does not permit its holder to remain in a country continuously for a decade. It indicates how long the document may be used for repeated travel, while immigration officials determine the permitted duration of each visit.

How to apply as China, the UK, the US and three other countries offer Nigerians multiple visa-entry. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: UGC

Although six major destinations offer visas valid for up to 10 years, not every programme is available to Nigerian passport holders.

UK offers long-term visitor visa

Nigerians can apply for the United Kingdom’s Long-term Standard Visitor visa, available for two, five or 10 years.

The visa permits multiple visits, but travellers can generally remain in Britain for only six months during each trip. Applicants must prove that they have a legitimate reason to visit regularly and will leave after every stay.

Authorities may issue a shorter visa if they doubt whether an applicant meets the long-term visitor requirements.

Canada visa validity depends on passport

Canada can issue multiple-entry visitor visas valid for up to 10 years. However, the final validity period is determined by an immigration officer and may end before 10 years if the holder’s passport or biometric information expires earlier.

Nigerians are eligible to apply, but approval for the maximum period is not automatic. Most visitors may stay for up to six months per entry unless a border officer authorises a different period.

Mexico targets frequent travellers

Mexico offers a Long-Term Visitor Visa valid for up to 10 years, with multiple entries and stays generally limited to 180 days per visit.

The programme covers eligible frequent travellers, financially capable applicants, prominent individuals and certain relatives of Mexican citizens or residents. Nigerians may qualify if they satisfy the relevant financial, travel and documentation requirements.

Brazil applies reciprocity rules

Brazilian visitor visas may be valid for up to 10 years where reciprocal arrangements exist between Brazil and the traveller’s country.

However, the maximum validity is not available to every nationality. Nigerian applicants should confirm the applicable duration with the Brazilian embassy or consulate before applying.

US option excludes Nigerians

The United States issues 10-year B1/B2 visitor visas to citizens of some countries, including China and Brazil, under its reciprocity system.

Nigerians are currently excluded from this arrangement. The official US visa reciprocity schedule for Nigeria lists B1, B2 and combined B1/B2 visas as single-entry documents valid for three months.

China limits visas by nationality

China also grants visas valid for up to 10 years under agreements with selected countries.

Six countries announce multiple 10-year visa entries for Nigerians. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Its reciprocal arrangements have covered citizens of countries such as the United States and Canada for tourism, business and family visits. The facility is nationality-dependent and is not a general 10-year visa programme for Nigerians.

Consequently, Nigerian travellers should verify current rules with the relevant diplomatic mission before paying fees or making non-refundable travel arrangements.

11 Countries Offering Visa on Arrival to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian passport holders planning international trips in 2026 have several destinations they can visit without going through the conventional process of obtaining a visa from an embassy before departure.

Among the available options are countries that operate visa-on-arrival (VoA) arrangements, allowing eligible travellers to obtain entry permission at an airport, land border or another approved port of entry.

Source: Legit.ng