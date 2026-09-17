A man narrated how he attended his mother's funeral over the weekend and how the ceremony did not deliver the comfort others had predicted

He explained that the idea that he would have felt relief once she had been laid to rest proved to be untrue in his experience

He also shared what he experienced four days after the burial had taken place, leaving many hearts broken

A man recounted a deeply personal experience that had unfolded over the weekend, when he had to attend a burial service that was held for his mother.

The account was shared by Joakin on X, where he opened up about the emotional aftermath of the ceremony and about how his state of mind had been since the event took place.

Man shares update 4 days after mother's funeral. Photo credit: Joakin/X

Source: Twitter

Expectation Of Relief That Did Not Arrive

According to his narration, another person had told to him beforehand that he would experience a degree of comfort once his mother had finally been laid to rest.

The suggestion implied that the conclusion of the funeral rites would bring some form of closure or easing of grief.

He stated that such an expectation turned out to be entirely inaccurate in his own case.

The anticipated sense of lightness or release failed to materialise after the service had concluded, and the reality of his emotions proved to be very different from what had been described to him.

Four Days Later And The Void Remained

He further explained that four days had passed since the funeral had been held, yet his internal condition had not shifted.

Rather than feeling soothed or settled, he was left with an overwhelming sense of nothingness.

He described an emotional vacuum that continued to linger, untouched by the passage of time or by the completion of the burial.

The emptiness that had been present before the ceremony was still present afterwards, with no diminishment or alteration.

The void remained exactly where it had been, persistent and unmoved, leaving him in a state of numbness that had not eased in the days that followed.

See the post below:

Man mourns his mother and brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man announced online that he has left Nigeria, with a message to the country and his countrymen he left behind.

The man's epic message was met with mixed reactions, causing him to recount his painful losses when he was in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng