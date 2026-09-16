Promise Land Innovation Limited has terminated its brand ambassadorship agreement with Tonto Dikeh with immediate effect

The company said a review found that some contractual obligations and promotional objectives under the agreement had not been satisfactorily fulfilled

A meeting scheduled to address outstanding obligations reportedly could not be held after the actress failed to attend, according to the company

Promise Land Innovation Limited, owners of the WEALTH App, has ended its brand ambassadorship agreement with Nollywood actress Tonto Charity Dikeh, reports Vanguard Newspaper.

The company announced the decision in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Gift Emmanuel, and dated September 15, 2026.

According to the statement, the decision followed a review of the actress' performance under the agreement.

Promise Land Innovation Limited says its ambassadorial deal with Tonto Dikeh has been terminated. Photos: Tonto Dikeh.

Source: Instagram

According to The Cable, the company claimed that its assessment showed that certain contractual obligations and promotional objectives had not been satisfactorily fulfilled.

But what happened next appeared to seal the fate of the partnership.

Company accuses Tonto Dikeh of not meeting obligations

Promise Land Innovation Limited said a performance review meeting had been scheduled for September 7 to discuss outstanding obligations and determine the way forward.

However, the company stated that the movie star did not attend the meeting, preventing the planned discussion from taking place.

It subsequently said it exercised its contractual right to terminate the agreement with immediate effect.

The company added that Dikeh had been formally informed of the decision and wished her well in her future endeavours.

Tonto Dikeh is accused of not meeting obligations within the contract. Photo: Tonto Dikeh.

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video in which she appeared unbothered by the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng