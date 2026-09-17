Nigerian entertainer MC Monica alleged his bank account was wiped of millions after he paid a ₦5,000 fine linked to an FRSC traffic notice

The SMS he received directed him to a suspicious domain that did not match any known official FRSC channel

MC Monica shared video footage and bank transaction screenshots on Instagram, tagging FRSC in his post

Nigerian entertainer MC Monica sounded the alarm after millions of naira reportedly vanished from his bank account following what he believed was a legitimate Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) traffic fine payment.

In a video and screenshots posted to his Instagram page on September 17, 2026, MC Monica described receiving an SMS the day before, alerting him to a road traffic offence.

MC Monica raises alarm as FRSC traffic fine payment was followed by millions missing from his bank account. Photo: mcmonicacfrn/frsc

Source: Instagram

He clicked the link in the message, paid a ₦5,000 fine, and thought nothing of it until he woke up to find his account had been gutted.

Bank records shown in his post included a "WEB Buy" debit of approximately ₦1.85 million alongside several other unauthorised transfers.

MC Monica said he was uncertain whether to hold his service provider or road safety officials responsible.

"Omoh 💔💔💔💔 which kind Wahala be this way I enter so @frscnigeria how did my data get to this people please," he wrote alongside the first post.

In a follow-up post showing the full scale of the debits, he added:

"Like this I don loose all my money 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️"

How the fake FRSC link scam worked on MC Monica

The SMS messages he received appeared to impersonate FRSC, warning him of a new road traffic offence record and an electronic traffic violation ticket requiring prompt payment.

The links contained in those messages pointed to domains such as frscgov.top/ng, which Legit.ng confirmed bear no connection to any verified government channel.

Security-conscious commenters were quick to flag this as a phishing attack, where fraudsters craft convincing messages to harvest banking details.

According to one commenter, FRSC had already issued a public warning about this particular scam a day earlier.

Watch MC Monica's Instagram video below:

Fans react to MC Monica's posts

Reactions to MC Monica's posts were a mix of sympathy, criticism, and caution:

@Edvinng said:

"Sadly he has been sc@mmed. That's why I don't like clicking unknown links"

@Ejimo4for wrote:

"Blame yourself bro! You could have easil confirmed the link by comparing it to that of FRSC. Wetin be https://FRSCGOV.TOP?????"

@Elikido_ commented:

"You of all people wey suppose wise dey teach and enlighten others nahim dey display orzuor like this"

@chukylofashion stated:

"It's a phishing message"

@agaynst_you noted:

"FRSC already made a post about this yesterday, and warned all citizens about the latest scam update. Y'all be careful"

@magical_mimie explained:

"Your account was already monitored. They just needed you to input your bank details so that they could get it on their end and when they did they wiped your account. Fear who no fear phishing tactics oo. That part where they said promptly gave them away"

MC Monica links bank account crisis to alleged FRSC traffic fine payment as millions disappear. Photo: mcmonicacfrn

Source: Instagram

Police arrest influencer over fake OPay notice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre arrested 27-year-old influencer Hafsat Abubakar over a fabricated document falsely claiming OPay was shutting down its operations.

Police said the document, which circulated widely online, claimed OPay would stop processing transactions and account services, but the fintech company dismissed it as completely false.

The police warned Nigerians against spreading unverified information online, adding that investigations were ongoing and anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.

Source: Legit.ng