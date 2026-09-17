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Carter Efe Accuses Davido of Industry Intimidation After New Ferrari Purchase
Celebrities

Carter Efe Accuses Davido of Industry Intimidation After New Ferrari Purchase

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Nigerian content creator Carter Efe reacted to Davido's string of luxury car purchases in September 2026, saying the singer buys vehicles "every day like a thief"
  • Carter Efe joked that Davido's spending pace makes other artists look like they are not working hard enough
  • The comments came after Davido acquired two customised Ferraris reportedly worth more than $4 million combined, on top of an already massive car collection

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Nigerian content creator Carter Efe has taken a humorous swipe at Afrobeats heavyweight Davido over the singer's relentless luxury car spending spree in September 2026, joking that the pace of his purchases is making everyone else in the industry look bad.

In a video clip that circulated widely on X on September 17, 2026, Carter Efe did not hold back, expressing both comic outrage and a touch of wishful thinking at Davido's seemingly endless ability to splash out on high-end vehicles.

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Carter Efe reacts to Davido’s latest Ferrari purchases amid his growing luxury car collection
Carter Efe comments on Davido’s new Ferraris as singer adds more luxury cars to his collection. Photo: carterefe/davido
Source: Instagram

Carter Efe said:

"The way Davido keep buying cars these days this month, Davido keep buying cars everyday like a thief, he makes other artiste look like they're not working, in my next life I want to come pls God let my dad be rich."

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Davido's Ferrari purchases that sparked Carter Efe's reaction

The comments came on the heels of Davido posting two brand-new customised Ferraris on his Instagram story, a Ferrari Roma and a Ferrari Purosangue, both modified by Venuum Black and together reportedly valued at over $4 million. Davido captioned the posts with a simple "Stock is boring."

That was not all. Earlier in September, the singer had taken delivery of a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

When asked about his full fleet in a recent interview, Davido listed three Rolls-Royces, two Lamborghinis and three Mercedes-Maybachs.

He later stated he is "done buying cars for the year" and is now shifting focus to completing his $70 million property at Eko Atlantic.

Read also

“Stock is boring”: Davido shows off two customized Ferraris reportedly worth over $4 million

Carter Efe and Davido's history

Carter Efe and Davido are not strangers. The content creator has previously spoken warmly about the singer, describing him as a supporter and "helper" after Davido offered him financial assistance in the past.

Given that background, most online users read his latest comments as playful envy rather than genuine criticism, with many circulating the clip.

Watch Carter Efe speak about Davido's car spree in the X video below:

Fans react to Carter Efe's comments on Davido's car collections

@Rinabloom01 wrote:

"OBO too dey ball, no evidence you go still feel am. This country hard but Davido dey live GTA for real life"

@Oloruntoba2580 commented:

"No be lie idolo too guide kpa"

@ibitoye_jethro said:

"Him money long nau."
Carter Efe reacts to Davido’s recent luxury car spree and its impact on other artistes
Carter Efe weighs in as Davido adds two customised Ferraris to his growing car collection. Photo: carterefe/davido
Source: Instagram

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

Read also

Davido lists his luxurious car collection, shares why he Is done buying more

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng

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