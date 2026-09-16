BBNaija star Whitemoney has responded to a suggestive message reportedly sent to him by a man who expressed interest in the reality TV star

The reality star’s response made it clear that he was not prepared to compromise his personal beliefs despite acknowledging the attraction

Whitemoney invoked his faith, nature, and personal principles while explaining why he would not act on the man’s advances

BBNaija star Whitemoney has opened up about an unexpected encounter online after reportedly receiving a suggestive message from a man.

The reality TV personality appeared to address the situation publicly, sharing his response after the man expressed interest in him in a manner that suggested he wanted a sexual relationship.

Whitemoney responds to a suggestive message sent to him by a man. Photos: Whitemoney.

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney snaps at fan

Rather than leaving the message unanswered, Whitemoney responded with a statement that appeared to draw a clear boundary.

The reality star admitted that he appreciates “ukwu”, a Nigerian slang term commonly used to refer to the behind, but said that attraction alone would not make him abandon his principles.

“I like ukwu. I won’t go against my God, nature, and the universe,” Whitemoney said.

Watch the X video of Whitemoney addressing the man's message here:

Reactions trail Whitemoney's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@iamKenbro stated:

"I’ve got few messages like this on snap this year, I might not really like himOoo, but I can’t betray her ever! Except it’s not legal."

@Miyarh05 shared:

"A man can keep his private life private. That’s not an invitation for assumptions Not being seen with women in public ≠ being gay. Simple"

Whitemoney makes it clear that he was not prepared to compromise his personal beliefs. Photos: Whitemoney.

Source: Instagram

Fans compare Laycon's win to Whitemoney's votes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that fans of the BBN reality show had expressed their opinions online by comparing Laycon's massive votes during his time to Whitemoney's.

Many stated that Laycon made history, as no other reality star has made such a massive figure in their votes.

Laycon won the Lockdown edition with a total of 60% of the votes, while Whitemoney won the Shine Ya Eye edition with 40% of the votes.

Source: Legit.ng