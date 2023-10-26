A video showed the moment VeryDarkMan confronted Federal Road Safety Corps officers who parked wrongly on a busy road

In the clip, which he posted on his social media handles, VeryDarkMan queried the officers for parking on the road

One of the officers responded, telling him to leave the scene with his madness, and this got the young man angered

Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan confronted some Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC officials and accused them of parking their van wrongly.

This did not go down well with the officials, and one of them asked him to leave the scene with his madness.

VeryDarkMan accused the FRSC officials of parking wrongly. Photo credit: Instagram/@verydarkblackman.

VeryDarkMan exchanges words with FRSC officers

It all started when VeryDarkMan was driving along and noticed how the FRSC officials parked their van on one part of the road.

He told them it was wrong to have parked that way without putting out a notice to approaching vehicles.

VeryDarkMan said the men were breaking the law, and if ordinary citizens parked that way, the officers would come after them.

A verbal exchange ensued as the men started their car and left the scene. Sharing the video, VeryDarkMan wrote:

"@frscnigeria, if your people continue like this, I will serve jail time for punching their senses back. How can you checkmate the law when you are breaking the law."

Watch the video below:

VDM is famous for wading into different issues. He criticises skincare brands and recently spoke about Mr Ibu's health.

Nigerians react as VeryDarkMan argues with FRSC officers

@Tee_Classiquem1 said:

"This guy is the real idamu Nigeria; if we have 10 of his type, maybe Nigeria will be a little bit better."

@Zamosings commented:

"With the level of his aggression, it’s hard to even fault the FRSC men!"

@obajemujnr said:

"VDM is a pandemic; the man is worrying everyone."

@levyngrey said:

"Serves them right. They should practice what they preach."

@Bayoradegboyega said:

"He has to be careful, though; the system doesn't favour a seeker of truth."

