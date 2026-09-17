Ikorodu offers Lagos’s cheapest median plot price at ₦3.5 million, beating Abuja’s Kuje at approximately ₦6 million

Land prices rise sharply toward established districts, reaching ₦75 million in Ajah and ₦200 million in Lekki

Buyers must verify title, plot size, infrastructure and extra fees before judging advertised land prices

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For Nigerians hoping to own land in Lagos or Abuja, the assumption is often that purchasing a plot in either city now requires tens of millions of naira.

Current property asking-price data, however, paints a more complicated picture.

Abuja vs Lagos land prices: Top places to buy plots with N3.5 million Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

While plots in established areas such as Lekki, Ajah and some parts of Abuja command eye-watering prices, buyers willing to look at developing corridors can still find land within the ₦3.5 million to ₦20 million range.

A comparison of Q3 2026 property data from Nigeria Property Centre shows that Lagos even beats Abuja at the cheapest end of the market.

But location, land title, plot size and infrastructure can dramatically change what buyers eventually pay.

Ikorodu beats Abuja on cheapest land

For buyers working with a tight budget, Ikorodu currently provides one of the lowest entry points into the Lagos property market.

The median asking price stands at approximately ₦3.5 million per plot, with some properties advertised from about ₦500,000.

That compares with Kuje in Abuja, where the median asking price is around ₦6 million, although cheaper listings starting from approximately ₦2 million also exist.

Epe provides another relatively affordable Lagos option, recording a median asking price of approximately ₦8 million per plot.

This means a buyer with between ₦5 million and ₦10 million has realistic options in both cities, particularly in Ikorodu and Epe in Lagos and Kuje and Gwagwalada around Abuja.

However, exceptionally cheap advertisements require additional scrutiny because plot sizes, documentation and infrastructure differ considerably.

Abuja land prices: Buyers move closer to the city

Abuja presents a relatively clear price progression.

After Kuje, prices rise to about ₦11.7 million in Kabusa, while the median in Idu Industrial is around ₦15 million.

Lugbe, strategically located along the Airport Road corridor, records approximately ₦18 million per plot, while Apo stands at roughly ₦22.5 million.

Karsana pushes the budget further to about ₦30 million, while Katampe reaches approximately ₦45 million.

The figures illustrate the premium buyers generally pay for moving closer to developed parts of the Federal Capital Territory and areas with stronger transport links and infrastructure.

Gwagwalada remains another location for budget-conscious buyers. Individual listings around ₦5 million exist, though prices vary substantially by size and exact location.

Lagos prices jump dramatically towards Lekki

Lagos presents a different pattern.

While Ikorodu and Epe remain relatively inexpensive, prices accelerate sharply once buyers move towards the Lekki-Ajah axis.

Ibeju-Lekki has a median asking price of around ₦35 million per plot, even though individual estate advertisements appear for as little as ₦4 million.

That enormous difference demonstrates why buyers should be careful about treating a single advertised property as representative of an entire neighbourhood.

The jump becomes even more pronounced in Ajah, where the median asking price is approximately ₦75 million per plot.

In Lekki, the figure rises to around ₦200 million, putting conventional land ownership in the area far beyond the budget required in Ikorodu or Epe.

Consequently, saying simply that "Lagos land is expensive" misses an important distinction. Lagos contains both some of the cheapest entry-level locations in this comparison and some of its most expensive.

What can ₦10 million buy in Lagos and Abuja?

A ₦10 million land budget produces very different possibilities depending on location.

In Lagos, that amount puts Ikorodu and Epe firmly within consideration, alongside selected developments on the outskirts of Ibeju-Lekki.

In Abuja, the same buyer would primarily be looking at Kuje, Gwagwalada and some peripheral developments, rather than established central districts.

Increasing the budget to between ₦10 million and ₦20 million opens up Kabusa and Lugbe in Abuja while giving Lagos buyers greater flexibility in Epe, Ikorodu and selected emerging developments.

At ₦20 million to ₦40 million, buyers gain considerably more options, including Apo and Karsana in Abuja and parts of the broader Ibeju-Lekki corridor.

Cheap land can become expensive

Purchase price alone does not determine affordability.

A plot advertised for ₦5 million may attract additional expenses including survey fees, legal documentation, agency charges, development levies, allocation fees and infrastructure costs.

Title also matters enormously.

A properly documented 500-square-metre plot with good road access, drainage and electricity cannot reasonably be compared directly with an equally sized plot in an undeveloped community with weaker documentation.

Buyers therefore need to compare the total acquisition cost, rather than simply the price displayed on an estate advert.

Lagos or Abuja: which offers cheaper land?

Current asking-price data produces no simple winner.

At the lowest end, Lagos has the cheaper documented median through Ikorodu at ₦3.5 million, compared with approximately ₦6 million in Kuje, Abuja.

Full list of areas where Nigerians can still purchase plots of land cheaper in Lagos. Credit: Peterev.

Source: Getty Images

Abuja, however, provides several progressively priced alternatives as buyers move from Kuje towards Kabusa, Lugbe, Apo and Karsana.

The most meaningful comparison for ordinary buyers is therefore not Lekki against central Abuja. It is Ikorodu and Epe against Kuje and Gwagwalada.

And despite Nigeria's property boom, the numbers suggest that ₦5 million to ₦10 million can still put a buyer into the land market around both Lagos and Abuja, provided the buyer is prepared to look beyond the established districts and thoroughly verify what is being sold.

Abuja: areas where Nigerians can find cheaper rent

Legit.ng earlier reported that the search for affordable accommodation in Abuja is pushing attention towards satellite towns and suburban districts, where renters may find lower annual rents than in the capital's premium neighbourhoods.

Findings by Legit.ng show that Karu and Mararaba are among the locations worth investigating for budget-conscious tenants. Lugbe and Kubwa also offer alternatives for residents who want to compare suburban housing costs with those in central Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng