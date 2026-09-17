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Canada Releases Names of 67 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Work Permit at Port of Entry
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Canada Releases Names of 67 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Work Permit at Port of Entry

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • Canada published the full list of countries and territories whose citizens qualify to apply for a work permit at a port of entry without visiting an embassy
  • One of the key requirements for a port-of-entry work permit application is coming from a country that does not need a visa to enter Canada
  • Several African, Asian, and European countries appear on the visa-exempt list, while most African nations are notably absent

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Canada has revealed the complete list of countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to apply for a work permit directly at a port of entry (POE), rather than going through the standard pre-travel application process.

The Canadian government noted that while applicants are generally encouraged to secure their work permit before travelling, certain individuals may apply upon arrival, provided they meet all specified conditions.

Work permit at port of entry: Canada names countries whose citizens qualify to apply
Work permit at port of entry: Canada list countries whose citizens can apply. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/VALERIE MACON/COLE BURSTON
Source: Getty Images

Requirements for a port-of-entry work permit

According to information published on the Canadian government's official website, both the applicant and any accompanying family members must satisfy a set of criteria to be considered eligible. Chief among these is citizenship or residency status from a visa-exempt country or territory. The government's guidance states:

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"You should apply for your work permit before you travel to Canada. However, you and any accompanying family members can apply when you enter Canada if you're eligible."

The guidance further specifies that eligible travellers must "be from a visa-exempt country or territory or be a visa-exempt traveller (for example, a lawful permanent resident of the U.S.)."

Full list of visa-exempt countries and territories

The countries and territories currently recognised as visa-exempt by Canada include:

  1. Andorra
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Bahamas
  5. Barbados
  6. Belgium
  7. British citizens
  8. British national overseas
  9. British Overseas citizens
  10. British Overseas Territories
  11. Anguilla
  12. Bermuda
  13. British V-irgin Islands
  14. Cayman Islands
  15. Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
  16. Gibraltar
  17. Montserrat
  18. Pitcairn Island
  19. Saint Helena
  20. Turks and Caicos Islands
  21. British subjects with right of abode in the UK
  22. Brunei Darussalam
  23. Bulgaria
  24. Chile
  25. Croatia
  26. Cyprus
  27. Czech Republic
  28. Denmark
  29. Estonia
  30. Finland
  31. France
  32. Germany
  33. Greece
  34. Hong Kong SAR (passport issued by Hong Kong SAR required)
  35. Hungary
  36. Iceland
  37. Ireland
  38. Israel (national Israeli passport required)
  39. Italy
  40. Japan
  41. Latvia
  42. Liechtenstein
  43. Lithuania
  44. Luxembourg
  45. Malta
  46. Monaco
  47. Netherlands
  48. New Zealand
  49. Norway
  50. Papua New Guinea
  51. Poland
  52. Portugal
  53. Qatar
  54. Republic of Korea
  55. Romania (electronic passport holders only)
  56. Samoa
  57. San Marino
  58. Singapore
  59. Slovakia
  60. Slovenia
  61. Solomon Islands
  62. Spain
  63. Sweden
  64. Switzerland
  65. Taiwan (ordinary passport with personal identification number required)
  66. United Arab Emirates
  67. Vatican City State (passport or travel document issued by the Vatican required)

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Australia releases list of 13 countries whose citizens can pay less for specialist skills visa

The list is dominated by European nations, with only a handful of countries from Asia, the Middle East, and the Pacific included.

Notably, no country from mainland Africa or South America appears on the visa-exempt list, meaning citizens from those regions must apply for a Canadian work permit through the standard route before travelling.

Canada: Jobs foreigners can do permit-free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had listed seven broad categories of jobs that non-citizens may be able to do without first getting a work permit.

The categories include academics and skilled workers, business people, emergency and transportation workers, military and foreign organisations, sports and media workers, students and religious workers.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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