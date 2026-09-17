Canada published the full list of countries and territories whose citizens qualify to apply for a work permit at a port of entry without visiting an embassy

One of the key requirements for a port-of-entry work permit application is coming from a country that does not need a visa to enter Canada

Several African, Asian, and European countries appear on the visa-exempt list, while most African nations are notably absent

Canada has revealed the complete list of countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to apply for a work permit directly at a port of entry (POE), rather than going through the standard pre-travel application process.

The Canadian government noted that while applicants are generally encouraged to secure their work permit before travelling, certain individuals may apply upon arrival, provided they meet all specified conditions.

Work permit at port of entry: Canada list countries whose citizens can apply. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/VALERIE MACON/COLE BURSTON

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for a port-of-entry work permit

According to information published on the Canadian government's official website, both the applicant and any accompanying family members must satisfy a set of criteria to be considered eligible. Chief among these is citizenship or residency status from a visa-exempt country or territory. The government's guidance states:

"You should apply for your work permit before you travel to Canada. However, you and any accompanying family members can apply when you enter Canada if you're eligible."

The guidance further specifies that eligible travellers must "be from a visa-exempt country or territory or be a visa-exempt traveller (for example, a lawful permanent resident of the U.S.)."

Full list of visa-exempt countries and territories

The countries and territories currently recognised as visa-exempt by Canada include:

Andorra Australia Austria Bahamas Barbados Belgium British citizens British national overseas British Overseas citizens British Overseas Territories Anguilla Bermuda British V-irgin Islands Cayman Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Gibraltar Montserrat Pitcairn Island Saint Helena Turks and Caicos Islands British subjects with right of abode in the UK Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Chile Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hong Kong SAR (passport issued by Hong Kong SAR required) Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel (national Israeli passport required) Italy Japan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Monaco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Papua New Guinea Poland Portugal Qatar Republic of Korea Romania (electronic passport holders only) Samoa San Marino Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan (ordinary passport with personal identification number required) United Arab Emirates Vatican City State (passport or travel document issued by the Vatican required)

The list is dominated by European nations, with only a handful of countries from Asia, the Middle East, and the Pacific included.

Notably, no country from mainland Africa or South America appears on the visa-exempt list, meaning citizens from those regions must apply for a Canadian work permit through the standard route before travelling.

Canada: Jobs foreigners can do permit-free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had listed seven broad categories of jobs that non-citizens may be able to do without first getting a work permit.

The categories include academics and skilled workers, business people, emergency and transportation workers, military and foreign organisations, sports and media workers, students and religious workers.

Source: Legit.ng