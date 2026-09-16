Canada's immigration authority has released updated permanent residency data as of July 2026, breaking its silence on progress toward annual targets

The data covers all permanent resident categories outlined in Canada's 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan

Canada's immigration authority confirmed it updates its permanent residence numbers monthly as it works toward its annual goals

Canada's immigration authority has released fresh data confirming that the country remains on track to meet its permanent residency targets for 2026, offering a public update that many observers have been waiting for.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared the update on 15 September 2026, revealing that as of July 2026, the country is still on track across all permanent resident categories set out in the 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan.

Canada confirms 2026 permanent residency targets. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada's 2026 immigration levels plan

The announcement was accompanied by a chart showing the total number of new permanent residents admitted to Canada, giving the public a clearer picture of where the country stands mid-year. IRCC noted that the data is updated monthly, allowing prospective immigrants and policymakers alike to monitor progress in real time.

The update covers the full range of permanent residence categories, which typically include economic immigrants, family reunification streams, and refugees or protected persons. No category was flagged as falling behind the targets established in the plan.

IRCC directed the public to its "Understanding permanent residence numbers in Canada" web page, which serves as the central hub for tracking annual admission data as the department works toward its annual goals.

Canada: What data means for prospective immigrants

For the many Nigerians and other Africans who have pursued Canadian permanent residency as part of the Japa wave, the confirmation that targets remain on track is meaningful. It signals that Canada's immigration pipeline continues to function within its planned parameters, and that the country has not quietly scaled back admissions despite ongoing global economic pressures.

In recent years, Canada has been one of the most sought-after destinations for skilled Nigerian professionals, students, and families seeking opportunities abroad. The 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan represents the government's multi-year commitment to welcoming a set number of newcomers each year, and staying on track through July suggests the second half of 2026 will see continued processing and admissions activity.

See the original IRCC post that confirmed the update below:

Canada suspends PR pathway for 1 country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada decided to close its special permanent residence pathways for Hong Kong nationals on August 31, 2026. The scheme was created in 2021 for eligible applicants with Canadian education or work experience.

More than 30,000 applications covering about 48,000 people had been submitted by June 2026, while pending applicants can still access open work permits until May 2029. What happens next for those waiting to secure permanent residence?

Source: Legit.ng