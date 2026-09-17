Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe announced the government's position on electricity tariffs after commissioning a solar project at Yakubu Gowon University

The Federal Government commissioned a 3MW solar hybrid facility at Yakubu Gowon University to power about 58,726 students

Universal metering has been named a key priority as the government works to address billing concerns across the electricity sector

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The federal government has ruled out any immediate electricity tariff increase, saying its focus is on improving power supply and expanding metering nationwide.

Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, announced on Thursday, September 17, after commissioning a 3MW captive solar hybrid power project at Yakubu Gowon University, formerly known as the University of Abuja.

Federal Government says there are no immediate plans to increase electricity tariffs in Nigeria. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Tegbe said:

"There are no immediate plans to increase electricity tariffs. Our goal is to build a commercially viable power sector while protecting vulnerable consumers."

The clarification comes amid growing public concern over electricity subsidies and speculation that the government might introduce another round of tariff increases as part of its ongoing power sector reforms.

Tegbe said those reforms are instead being directed at improving supply, tightening efficiency and strengthening accountability across the electricity value chain.

Solar Project to power university community

The facility commissioned at Yakubu Gowon University was implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency under Phase II of the Energising Education Programme.

It comprises a 3.3MWp solar photovoltaic installation capable of delivering 3MW of AC power, backed by a 2MWh battery storage system.

A dedicated grid connection will supply electricity during periods when solar generation is insufficient.

The project is expected to significantly reduce the university's reliance on diesel generators, providing a more stable power source for its roughly 58,726 students.

As part of the installation, 388 solar-powered street lights were fitted across the campus to improve security and visibility for students and staff after dark.

The government says its immediate electricity focus is service improvement Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Universal metering a key government priority

Tegbe said the ministry was also scaling up efforts to achieve universal metering across the country.

He said widespread metering would ensure that consumers are billed only for what they actually use, addressing longstanding complaints about estimated billing.

The minister added that greater metering coverage would also improve transparency between electricity providers and their customers.

The Federal government continues to work on broader structural and financial reforms within Nigeria's electricity industry, though subsidy-related decisions remain under consideration.

Ikeja Electric customers can now get electricity units on credit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ikeja Electric has introduced a buy-now-pay-later electricity scheme that allows eligible customers to receive up to N20,000 worth of electricity units on credit before settling the cost at a later date.

The distribution company announced the new offering, called Energy Advance, through an official notice to its customers, describing it as a way to prevent unexpected power interruptions when units run out at difficult moments.

Under the scheme, qualifying Ikeja Electric customers can draw electricity units immediately.

Source: Legit.ng