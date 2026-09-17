Saudi Arabia published details on its official website explaining what premium residency offers to foreign nationals living in the kingdom

The premium residency programme covers a range of privileges, from family inclusion to freedom of movement across Saudi borders

Holders of the permit gain access to benefits that are typically reserved for Saudi citizens and GCC nationals

Saudi Arabia has outlined nine key benefits that foreigners with premium residency status can access in the kingdom, publishing the details on its official website.

The country's government described the programme as part of a broader effort to draw skilled individuals from around the world.

Premium Residency: Saudi Arabia announces 9 key benefits foreigners get. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia premium residency for foreigners

According to the website:

"The Kingdom seeks to attract the best minds from all over the world to live and work in order to promote development, creativity, and investment in human resources, and the product works to support the stability of resident beneficiaries in Saudi society."

The following benefits are available to holders of the Saudi Arabia premium residency permit:

1. Residency with family members — the permit covers parents, spouses, and children under the age of 25.

2. Freedom to change employers — holders can move from one facility to another without restrictions.

3. Exemption from expatriate fees — the financial charges typically imposed on expatriates and their companions do not apply.

4. Unrestricted travel in and out of Saudi Arabia — the holder and their family members can leave and re-enter the Kingdom without requiring a visa.

5. Visit visas for relatives — holders can issue visit visas for family members who live outside the country.

6. Access to priority lanes at ports — premium residency holders may use the lanes set aside for Saudi citizens and nationals of GCC countries at entry and exit points.

7. Work rights for the entire family— the holder, their spouse, and their children are permitted to work in private sector establishments and to move between them.

8. Business ownership — holders can conduct business activities in line with Saudi Arabia's investment regulations.

9. Real estate rights — holders are entitled to own and make use of real estate within the kingdom.

What the Saudi premium residency programme means

The benefits collectively place premium residency holders in a significantly more privileged position than standard expatriates in Saudi Arabia.

The ability to bring parents into the kingdom under the same permit, skip the financial levy on expatriates, and own property are among the most notable advantages on the list. The inclusion of priority port lanes, usually reserved for citizens and GCC nationals, also reflects the elevated status the permit is designed to confer on its holders.

UAE lists 6 Golden Residency benefits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had listed six major benefits for foreigners who hold a Golden Residency.

The long-term residency allows eligible foreigners to live in the UAE without being sponsored by a local employer or individual. Golden Residency holders can also sponsor their spouses, children, parents, and domestic workers to live with them in the UAE.

Source: Legit.ng