Nigerian streamer Peller placed a N5 million bounty on the man who claimed he visited his shrine to do juju before becoming famous

The babalawo had publicly warned Peller to return to his shrine and settle his dues or risk losing his wealth

Peller made the announcement from the UK, where he is currently on his honeymoon with his wife

Nigerian content creator and streamer Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has announced a N5 million reward for anyone who can locate and apprehend the babalawo who publicly claimed they once had a spiritual arrangement together.

The drama began weeks ago when a man appeared on social media alleging that Peller visited his shrine some years back to seek spiritual assistance before rising to fame.

Reactions as Peller offers N5 million bounty on babalawo who claimed he did juju with him. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The man further claimed that Peller had since abandoned the arrangement and issued a public warning, insisting the streamer must return to settle his dues or watch his fortunes dry up.

Peller initially addressed the situation after he received a call from the police asking whether he wanted the man arrested.

Peller raises the stakes from the UK

Peller speaks about man who claimed he did juju with him. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, 3 September 2026, Peller, who is currently in the United Kingdom enjoying his honeymoon, announced that he was ready to pay N5 million to anyone who spots and catches the babalawo in question.

The declaration immediately sent his followers into a frenzy, with many joking that Nigerians would waste no time tracking the man down for that kind of money.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller sharing his plan for the man who made allegations against him:

Fans react to Peller's babalawo bounty

The comments section filled up quickly after the video went live. Here is what fans had to say:

@dequezgram wrote:

"Baba don use him mouth find wahala. I trust Nigerians; dem release him location sharp sharp hmm 5m"

@ifeanyi_chukwu0011 commented:

"No let sowore hear this thing oh."

@damilolarahmat said:

"That means say na stage d man stage his arrest."

@gr8emmy_ reacted:

"Peller don pretend like say e never arrest the man"

@ugommilli advised:

"Talking about him will only blow up the man ,peller just let him be !!"

Peller gives out N1m to groundnut seller

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian streamer Peller made headlines after gifting a groundnut seller and her daughter N1 million during an Instagram livestream on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The mother and daughter had joined Peller’s livestream, where they revealed that they had started their groundnut business with just N3,000. Moved by their story, the streamer surprised them with the generous cash gift.

However, the moment took an unexpected turn when the daughter’s calm reaction to receiving the money caught Peller off guard, leading to a heated exchange between the two.

Source: Legit.ng