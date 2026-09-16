Nigerian comedian DeeOne posted a video on September 15, 2026, analysing the sexual offence case against dancer Poco Lee in the UK

DeeOne outlined three specific mistakes he believes Poco Lee made since his arrest, including granting a public interview while charges are pending

Poco Lee faces five charges, including two counts of rȧpe and is currently on bail, with a plea hearing scheduled for February 8, 2027

Nigerian comedian and former BBNaija star DeeOne has weighed in on dancer Poco Lee's ongoing legal troubles in the United Kingdom, warning that the Afrobeats dancer could face a custodial sentence if he does not change his approach before the case returns to court.

Posting a video to both his X and Instagram pages on September 15, 2026, DeeOne outlined what he described as three critical errors made by Poco Lee, whose real name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, since his arrest.

DeeOne discusses Poco Lee’s possible prison sentence amid ongoing UK case. Photo: pocolee

Source: Instagram

Poco Lee currently faces five charges in the UK: two counts of rȧpe, one count of attempted rȧpe, and two counts of assault by penetrȧtion.

The allegations stem from an incident in Tower Hamlets, East London, on July 23, 2026.

He first appeared in court in mid-August and was initially remanded, then granted bail on September 11.

At a plea and trial preparation hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court, proceedings were adjourned because the charge sheet was unavailable.

The next plea hearing is set for February 8, 2027, with trial scheduled to begin March 8, 2027.

DeeOne lists Poco Lee's three mistakes

DeeOne's first concern was that Poco Lee gave a public interview, and worse, appeared relaxed during it.

"Granting an interview. And then in that interview, him come dey laugh. You laughing means that there's no remorse. The UK prosecutors go look am say, 'Ah, be like say this guy dey think say na play, abi?'"

His second point targeted Poco Lee's public declaration of innocence, which DeeOne argued could antagonise the complainant at a sensitive stage in proceedings.

"Poco Lee pronounce himself innocent. You, Poco Lee, you know that you and your people, you are begging the person wey accuse you of sexual misconduct... you come go talk say you dey innocent. That thing go trigger that person now."

The third mistake, according to the comedian, was the dancer's handling of those who allegedly supported him behind the scenes.

Poco Lee’s recent interview draws attention to possible consequences for his UK case. Photo: pocolee

Source: Instagram

Poco Lee publicly thanked Burna Boy during his video call with social media critic VeryDarkMan but notably left out Zlatan Ibile, who DeeOne cited through unverified blog reports as having played a significant role in securing a UK address for his bail.

"If Zlatan called in favors in the UK — Zlatan is in Nigeria — so that means him don call some people for UK. Those people fit vex say, 'You know what? We are not helping Poco Lee again.'"

Despite the sharp assessment, DeeOne stressed that he bears no ill will toward the dancer, but warned that his actions might make the case go against him.

"I don't wish Poco Lee bad o, but if Poco Lee should go to prison in the UK, Poco Lee is the cause of his own misfortune."

The reality TV star urged the dancer to repair relationships quietly and avoid further public commentary before February.

"Poco Lee, you can still salvage the situation. Go and think about the way people go feel, people wey even call one or two people for your sake, and try to manage it now before February."

Watch DeeOne speak about Poco Lee in the X video below:

Ms Jorji addresses Poco Lee’s release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian rapper Ms Jorji dismissed reports that Poco Lee had been released from custody in the UK, sharing court documents and urging the public to verify information before concluding.

Ms Jorji had previously alleged that Poco Lee sexually assaulted her and her girlfriend in Dallas, Texas, while the dancer has not been convicted of any offence, and the UK allegations remain before the court.

Source: Legit.ng