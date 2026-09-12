Ms. Jorji took to her Instagram story to address reports suggesting Poco Lee had been released, insisting he remained in custody

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that Poco Lee's sexual offence case is still live, with a court appearance set for September 15

Ms. Jorji also previously alleged that Poco Lee sexually assaulted her and her girlfriend during a visit to his Dallas apartment two years ago

Nigerian female rapper Ms. Jorji has spoken out following widespread speculation that dancer Poco Lee had been freed from custody in the United Kingdom, firmly pushing back against what she called misinformation and urging the public to verify facts before drawing conclusions.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Ms. Jorji shared links to official court documents and addressed her followers directly:

Tension as Poco Lee’s accuser shares fresh update on dancer’s case. Credit: @pocolee

Source: Instagram

"Ya really hate technology and education. This is a simple read and research court documents! Still very much in jail.. court appearance September 15. Please ya need to learn to not jump to conclusions, ya are losers. This is why Nigeria is a mess, ya are supporting a man who was accused of multiple charges of ASSUALT!"

Poco Lee's UK Case Remains Active

Her post came after recent reports circulated suggesting the dancer had been released. Those claims were not independently verified by UK court officials.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed to journalists on Saturday that the case involving Iweh Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, remains very much alive. In a statement, the CPS Press Office said:

"This case is still live, and Odinaka is still set to appear for a PTPH at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 15 September 2026." A PTPH, or Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing, is a pre-trial proceeding at which matters relating to the defendant's plea and readiness for trial are addressed.

Poco Lee faces five sexual offence charges in the UK, including attempted grape, two counts of grape and two counts of assault by penetratiion.

Snaresbrook Crown Court previously confirmed the September 15 listing and noted that a reporting restriction had been imposed to protect the complainant's anonymity under Section 1 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992.

Poco Lee has not been convicted of any offence, and the allegations have yet to be determined by the court.

See Ms. Jorji's Instagram post below:

Poco Lee’s accuser reacts to alleged release as dancer’s case takes new turn. Credit: @pocolee

Source: Instagram

Ms. Jorji's Earlier Allegations Against Poco Lee

Ms. Jorji had previously gone public with her own account, alleging that Poco Lee sexually assaulted her and her girlfriend approximately two years ago during a visit to his apartment in Dallas, Texas.

She recounted arriving at his home while wearing her wedding ring, hoping to receive career advice early in her rap journey. She alleged that after she played him a song, he suddenly grabbed her inappropriately. When she pushed him away, she claimed he then turned his attention to her girlfriend, grabbing her and attempting to lift her dress.

According to Ms. Jorji, both women physically fought him off and shoved him aside before grabbing their belongings and leaving that same night, driving three hours back home. She explained that she did not report the incident to police at the time because they had successfully resisted him before anything was completed.

She said she came forward with her account because of the UK allegations, stating she "100 per cent" believes the claims being made against him.

Fake Pocolee excited after Davido's comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fake Pocolee, the man of the moment, was on Egungun's show Tell-the-price, where he shared more about himself and his fast-rising career as a content creator, hypeman and singer.

He shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him. He also showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him.

Source: Legit.ng