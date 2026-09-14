Poco Lee broke his silence on his UK situation during a video call with VeryDarkMan shared on September 13, 2026

The dancer revealed his biggest concern during the ordeal was the wellbeing of his associates and business interests

Poco Lee named Burna Boy and Rahman Jago as the people who stood by him through the difficult period

Nigerian dancer and entertainer Poco Lee has opened up about his recent experience in the United Kingdom, saying his conscience remained clear throughout because he knew he was innocent of what he was accused of.

The entertainer spoke during a video call with popular social commentator VeryDarkMan, which was shared on social media on Sunday, 13 September 2026.

VeryDarkMan shares a video of his conversation with dancer Poco Lee after release. Credit: pocolee

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, Poco Lee revealed that his primary concern while away was not about himself but about his associates and the business activities that had been put on hold in his absence.

He added that his sense of peace came from knowing he had done nothing wrong.

"If I was inside there and I did what I was accused of, I would have felt I was paying for my sins, but since I knew I didn't do what I was accused of, my mind is pure. Nobody would have wanted to associate themselves with something like that, but Burna Boy stood by me, Jago and some of my other guys."

VeryDarkMan Defends Poco Lee

VeryDarkMan, who shared the video call on his social media page, pushed back against narratives circulating about Poco Lee's situation and praised both Burna Boy and Rahman Jago for remaining loyal to the dancer during a difficult time.

In the caption he shared alongside the video, VeryDarkMan wrote:

"I just got off a video call with @rahman_jago_ and @poco_lee I guess the next narrative will be this is AI.

Poco Lee revealed singer Burna Boy and socialite Rahman Jago stood by him. Credit: pocolee

Source: Instagram

Poco Lee's UK Situation

Reports had emerged in August claiming that Poco Lee was on remand in a UK prison, with a plea hearing said to have been scheduled for September. Those reports followed allegations of sexual offences levelled against him. His video call with VeryDarkMan marked his first public appearance addressing the matter directly.

The Instagram video of Poco Lee speaking about his ordeal with VeryDarkMan is below:

Reactions to VDM's video with Poco Lee

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

daveplayblogger commented:

"Dance Your Legwork Make Them no Think Say na Ai."

do2dtun said:

"I have seen all types of narratives and people since this started. Oh my.. fear people Mehn .. glad he is out. Let the truth win."

oluwadecent__ wrote:

"I love the fact that this is the real men , talking to each other, no sentiment."

dezoeofarena commented:

"So beautiful to watch…God bless and protect everyone with clean heart."

Rahman Jago shared cryptic posts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Burna Boy's associate and socialite, Rahman Jago, shared some cryptic posts amid rumours of Poco Lee's release.

In one of the tweets, Jago expressed appreciation to God while dropping a lesson about life in another.

The socialite's post, however, sparked speculations on ssocial media, with netizens sharing diverse opinions.

Source: Legit.ng