A long-validity multiple-entry visa can spare frequent travellers the hassle of applying before every trip, but key conditions apply

As of September 2026, a 10-year visa does not grant 10 years of continuous stay; each visit is still subject to a separate permitted duration

Nigerians face more restricted options than popular online lists suggest, including a recent change to US visa policy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - For Nigerians who travel internationally on a regular basis, a multiple-entry visa with a long validity period can be a significant convenience, removing the need to submit a fresh visa application ahead of each trip.

However, the term "10-year visa" is widely misunderstood. A visa of this type does not permit the holder to remain in a country for a decade. The validity period only refers to the window during which the visa can be used for repeated travel. Each individual visit remains subject to a separate permitted stay, which is determined by immigration authorities at the point of entry, not by the visa's expiry date.

Some countries offer documented 10-year multiple-entry visitor visas. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Despite lists circulating on social media and online platforms suggesting Nigerians have access to a wide range of long-validity multiple-entry visas, the actual options are more restricted.

The United States, one of the most sought-after destinations, changed its reciprocity policy in 2025. Nigerian nationals applying for B1/B2 visas, the standard visitor visa covering tourism and business travel, now receive a single-entry visa with a validity of three months. This marks a significant shift from the broader access previously available and means Nigerian applicants can no longer count on the multi-year, multiple-entry B1/B2 visas that were once common.

Travellers are advised to check the current visa conditions for each destination directly with the relevant embassy or consulate before making travel arrangements, as policies can change without wide public notice.

Legit.ng highlights countries with documented 10-year multiple-entry visitor visas, including those where the option is available to Nigerians and those where it is limited to certain nationalities or applicants.

1) Canada offers 10-year visitor visas

Canada’s visitor visa can be issued as a multiple-entry visa valid for up to 10 years.

The Canadian government says the actual validity is determined by an immigration officer and can be shorter. It can also end earlier if the passport or biometrics expire.

A multiple-entry visa allows the holder to travel to Canada repeatedly while the visa remains valid. Most visitors are normally allowed to stay for up to six months per visit, although the border officer can authorise a different period.

For Nigerians: Yes, but a 10-year visa is not automatic.

2) Brazil offers 10-year visitor visas

Brazil’s visitor visa rules allow a visa to have validity of up to 10 years in cases of reciprocity.

The Brazilian Federal Police states that a visit visa is generally valid for one year and permits multiple entries, but its validity can reach 10 years where reciprocal arrangements apply.

This means the 10-year period is not a universal validity available to every foreign national.

For Nigerians: The applicable validity depends on Brazil’s reciprocity arrangements with Nigeria, so applicants should check with the Brazilian mission before assuming they qualify for 10 years.

3) China offers 10-year multiple-entry visas

China has also entered into reciprocal arrangements allowing certain foreign nationals to receive long-term multiple-entry visas.

For example, China and the United States agreed to issue tourist and business visas with validity of up to 10 years to each other’s citizens. China and Canada have also had a reciprocal arrangement providing multiple-entry visas of up to 10 years for business, tourism and family visits.

This is therefore nationality- and agreement-dependent, rather than a standard 10-year visa available to all foreigners.

4) UK offers Nigerians 10-year visitor visas

Nigerians can apply for the UK’s Long-term Standard Visitor visa, which is available for 2, 5 or 10 years.

The 10-year visa allows multiple visits during its validity. However, it does not give the holder the right to live in Britain for 10 years. A Standard Visitor is generally permitted to stay for up to six months per visit.

Applicants must demonstrate that they genuinely need to visit the UK regularly and meet the visitor requirements.

Nigerians can apply for the UK’s Long-term Standard Visitor visa, available for up to 10 years with multiple visits permitted during its validity. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

5) Mexico offers 10-year visitor visas

Mexico offers a Long-Term Visitor Visa with validity of up to 10 years.

The visa allows multiple entries, with each visit generally allowing a stay of up to 180 days. It is available to foreign nationals who require a visa and meet the applicable requirements.

Mexico lists categories including frequent travellers, people with sufficient economic solvency, prominent individuals and certain family members of Mexican citizens or residents.

For Nigerians: Potentially yes, provided the applicant meets the requirements.

6) US offers 10-year visas selectively

The United States is one of the countries famous for issuing 10-year B1/B2 visitor visas, but this is determined by nationality under the U.S. visa reciprocity system.

For example, U.S. reciprocity schedules show 120-month, multiple-entry B1/B2 visas for nationals of countries including China and Brazil.

However, Nigerians currently do not receive this 10-year validity. The U.S. reciprocity schedule for Nigeria lists B1, B2 and B1/B2 visas as one-entry visas valid for three months.

For Nigerians: No, under the current reciprocity schedule.

Germany eases work rules for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany announced a special employment rule for citizens of 12 countries who can apply for work-related residence without proving their qualifications.

The policy removes a major hurdle for eligible workers, but they still need approval from Germany’s Federal Employment Agency. Could this pathway make it easier for more foreigners to find jobs in a country facing labour shortages?

Source: Legit.ng