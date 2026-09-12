The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that the offence case involving Nigerian dancer Poco Lee remains active in the UK

The CPS said Poco Lee is still scheduled to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 15 for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing

The clarification comes after reports claimed the dancer had been released and that the complainant had withdrawn from the case

The assault offence case involving Nigerian dancer and entertainer Iweh Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, has taken a fresh turn after UK prosecutors confirmed that the legal proceedings remain active.

The clarification comes amid reports circulating online that the dancer had been released from custody and that the complainant had allegedly withdrawn from the case or reached an out-of-court settlement.

However, the latest update from the Crown Prosecution Service tells a different story.

CPS confirmed that the offence case involving Nigerian dancer Poco Lee remains active in the UK. Photos: Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

CPS confirms Poco Lee’s case is still live

In response to an inquiry by PUNCH Online on Saturday, September 12, the CPS Press Office confirmed that the case remains active.

The prosecution service also confirmed that Odinaka is still expected to appear before Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 15, 2026.

The CPS stated:

“This case is still live, and Odinaka is still set to appear for a PTPH at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 15 September 2026.”

PTPH means Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing. It is a pre-trial hearing where matters relating to the defendant’s plea and preparations for a possible trial are considered.

So, what about the reports that the case had been withdrawn?

Reports of withdrawal remain unconfirmed

The latest CPS clarification follows claims on social media that Poco Lee had regained his freedom after the complainant allegedly dropped the case.

Those reports had generated considerable interest among his supporters and members of the public, particularly after the dancer was previously reported to be on remand in the UK.

However, the CPS has now confirmed that the case itself remains live.

Importantly, the prosecution service did not confirm whether Poco Lee has been released on bail or remains in custody.

PUNCH Online said it had also contacted Snaresbrook Crown Court for clarification on his current custody or bail status and was awaiting a response.

Poco Lee faces five charges

Odinaka is facing five assault charges in the UK: attempted assault, two counts of assault and two counts of assault by force.

The allegations followed his visit to the United Kingdom for Davido and Friends, an event held at the Crystal Palace Bowl in London on August 14.

The court had earlier listed the matter for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing on September 15.

Poco Lee is still scheduled to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 15 for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing. Photo: Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

Fake Pocolee excited after Davido's comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fake Pocolee, the man of the moment, was on Egungun's show Tell-the-price, where he shared more about himself and his fast-rising career as a content creator, hypeman, and singer.

He shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him. He also showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him.

Source: Legit.ng