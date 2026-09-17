The US refused Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a visa to attend the UN General Assembly in New York for the second year running

Washington also extended visa restrictions on Palestinian Authority officials and PLO members, citing failures to meet key commitments

The State Department accused both bodies of pursuing actions against Israel at international courts and making payments to Palestinian prisoners

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Washington, DC, USA - The United States has blocked Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from travelling to New York for the UN General Assembly for the second consecutive year.

According to AFP, a source familiar with the decision disclosed this on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Mahmoud Abbas faces a second US visa denial ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York. Photo credit: Donald Trump/@GlobeEyeNews

Source: UGC

This is the second straight year Abbas has been denied entry to attend the annual gathering.

In 2024, member states voted to allow him to address the assembly by video after a similar refusal barred him from appearing in person.

US extends visa restrictions on PA, PLO officials

The visa denial came alongside a broader announcement from the State Department, which confirmed it was extending visa restrictions on Palestinian Authority (PA) officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).

As Al Jazeera reported, the American government accused both bodies of failing to honour commitments made to the US.

The State Department's statement listed a series of actions it said justified the measures, including the PA and PLO pursuing cases against Israel at the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, seeking international recognition of a Palestinian state outside of formal negotiations, and continuing to make payments to Palestinian prisoners and their families.

It was described as the "glorification of acts of terrorism."

The restrictions apply under the Middle East Peace Commitments Act of 2002. The State Department did not name any of the specific officials who would be affected by the measures.

One exception was built into the announcement: a standing waiver will remain in effect for personnel assigned to the PLO Observer Mission to the United Nations, allowing that diplomatic presence to continue functioning in New York.

Implications of US visa denial for Palestinian delegation at UN

The back-to-back denials represent a significant diplomatic signal from Washington, effectively preventing the Palestinian head of state from participating in one of the most prominent multilateral forums in the world.

The UN General Assembly typically draws dozens of heads of state and government each September.

The State Department did not say whether Abbas could seek alternative means of participation, as was arranged last year when member states approved his remote address.

Trump takes action against South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy directed at foreign nationals linked to South Africa's race-based policies.

Rubio said those who enact or enable land confiscation without compensation or incite violence against minorities would be targeted.

The move followed President Trump's earlier criticism of the South African government over its treatment of the Afrikaner minority.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng