Media personality Do2dtun publicly declared his support for dancer Poco Lee, who is facing allegations in a UK court

The OAP said Poco Lee had never been involved in a single scandal before now, describing him as one of the happiest people he has met

Do2dtun stressed that he would allow the law to take its course but refused to change his opinion of the dancer until guilt is proven

Radio personality Do2dtun has spoken on the legal troubles surrounding popular dancer Poco Lee, who is currently facing serious allegations in a United Kingdom court.

In a series of posts shared on his X page on August 27, 2026, the on-air personality, whose full name is Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, made his position clear, stating that he is standing firmly behind Poco Lee, at least until the courts determine otherwise.

Do2dtun explains why he stands by Poco Lee while calling for due process in UK case. Photo: iamDo2dtun/pocolee

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun speaks on Poco Lee's character

Without dismissing the weight of the accusations, Do2dtun said his years of observing Poco Lee's behaviour give him reason to believe in the dancer's character.

He described the entertainer as someone who radiates joy, avoids conflict, and treats people with respect, qualities he said are hard to fake over time.

"I hope Poco Lee beats this. Hate it or love it, I personally think he is one of the happiest people a lot of us have met. He will fill the room with joy, never gets in a fight and respects everyone. The other vices he is accused of is a serious one and beyond comprehension. Let the law takes it cause but I'll continue to stand with what I know about him till he is proven guilty," he wrote.

Do2dtun also acknowledged the limits of personal knowledge, noting that no one can truly account for what another person does in private. Still, he said character patterns matter.

"You can't vouch for anyone especially what they do behind closed doors but you can identify patterns and what you have noticed with them. Poco is a good guy with a good heart. I won't judge him but I won't knock off the feelings of the alleged victim. Everyone deserves a fair share of justice," he added.

Do2dtun urges fair hearing for Poco Lee while standing by dancer until he is proven guilty. Photo: iamDo2dtun/pocolee

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun addresses the seriousness of rȧpe allegations

The OAP was careful not to minimise the nature of the allegations, stating that anyone found guilty of rȧpe deserves the harshest possible punishment, while also arguing that false accusers should face the same consequences.

He referenced the cases of footballers Dani Alves and Benjamin Mendy, whose careers collapsed following similar allegations, as a reminder of how much is at stake on both sides.

Do2dtun also pointed out that, in all his years in the public eye, Poco Lee had not attracted a single controversy before this moment, describing him as someone who consistently chooses peace and approaches situations with an open mind.

Do2dtun clashes with Jade Osiberu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Do2dtun and filmmaker Jade Osiberu clashed online after Roby Ekpo’s emotional podcast interview about his failed marriage surfaced online.

Roby Ekpo had appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast, where he spoke about his relationship with ex-wife Mayowa Lambe and accused her of infidelity and financial deception during their marriage.

Reacting to it, Jade Osiberu criticised Roby Ekpo’s friends for allowing him to publicly share his pain, while Do2dtun defended supporting his friend and insisted he preferred seeing him find closure instead of taking a darker path.

Source: Legit.ng