Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has paid an emotional tribute to late veteran actor Olu Jacobs, describing his death as one that “hits hard"

Yul revealed that beyond acting alongside the legendary thespian, he deliberately stayed behind on set to watch and study Jacobs’ acting style

The actor praised Jacobs’ legacy and recalled the kind words he received from the veteran, describing working with him as an honour

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shared an emotional tribute to veteran actor Olu Jacobs, recalling how much he learnt from him during their time together on movie sets.

Jacobs died on Wednesday, September 16, at the age of 84, leaving colleagues and admirers mourning one of Nollywood’s most respected figures.

Yul, who expressed his deep admiration for the late actor, described Jacobs as one of Africa’s greatest actors and a consummate thespian.

“This one hits hard. A man I have so much respect, love, and admiration for,” he wrote.

The actor also thanked Jacobs for the legacy he left behind and the kind words he regularly shared with him whenever they worked together.

But Yul’s most touching tribute came when he recalled what he did after completing his own scenes.

Yul Became a Student on Set

According to Yul, he would remain on set after filming his scenes with Jacobs, simply to watch the veteran work.

He said he studied Jacobs’ acting style closely and learnt from observing his performances.

“I learnt so much watching your movies. I learnt even more filming with you,” Yul said.

For the actor, sharing a set with Jacobs was more than another professional engagement. It became an opportunity to learn from a master.

Yul ended his tribute by praying for Jacobs’ family and everyone who loved him, while bidding farewell to the legendary actor.

“Thank you for everything, sir. Rest well, sir. The great Uncle Olu Jacobs,” he wrote.

Write the X post of Yul Edochie speaking about Olu Jacobs here:

Yul Edochie praises Jacobs’ legacy and recalls the kind words he received from the veteran. Photo: Yul Edochie.

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie faces backlash over post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actor Yul Edochie publicly praised his second wife, Judy Austin, on Instagram, calling her a blessing to his life. R

Social media users dragged Yul for flaunting Judy while in the process of divorcing his first wife, May, whom many Nigerians still sympathize with.

Angry fans said Judy’s presence ruined Yul’s image and brought “bad energy” to the respected Edochie family name.

Source: Legit.ng