Woli Arole posted a lighthearted video on Instagram showing Pastor Paul Enenche playfully touching his beard in a fun indoor exchange

Pastor Enenche joked about how shocked his congregation would be if he ever preached with a beard like Arole's

The clip went viral, with fans saying they had never seen this humorous side of the renowned cleric before

A fun, unscripted moment between comedian Woli Arole and Pastor Paul Enenche has set social media buzzing after it was shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

In the clip posted on Woli Arole's Instagram page, both men share a warm, relaxed moment in a lounge, and their exchange quickly drew thousands of reactions online.

Woli Arole shares a playful moment with Pastor Paul Enenche as the cleric jokes about his bearded look. Photo credit@woliarole/@pastorpaulenenche

Source: Instagram

At one point during the interaction, Enenche reached out and touched Arole's beard, musing aloud about how his own congregation would react if he ever stepped into the pulpit with a similar look.

"If I preach or preach in this kind of beard, people will be shocked," he said, laughing.

Woli Arole’s video captures Pastor Paul Enenche in a rare relaxed moment as the two men joke and laugh together. Photo credit@woliarole

Source: Instagram

Arole praises Enenche's influence on youth

The comedian used the moment to publicly express admiration for the cleric, crediting him with inspiring a generation of young people.

"Thank you for inspiring the generation. Thank you for loving us, helping young people. We love you," Arole said.

Enenche, clearly enjoying the warmth, also jokingly insisted he was not as old as some might assume. "You don't know I'm a young person," he quipped. "I'm in my 20s," he added, sending both of them into laughter.

The clip resonated widely because of how rarely audiences get to see a figure like Enenche in such an informal, unguarded setting.

Here is the Instagram video of the playful moment between Woli Arole and Pastor Enenche:

Netizens react to Woli Arole's viral video with Pastor Enenche

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@officialaanuolaleye wrote:

"It's so good to watch this…. I Rep Dunamis."

@mercycrystalheart1 said:

"Surely GRACE AND MERCY shall follow me."

@nath_oluwadamilola commented:

"Hearing Egbon's voice in the background."

@kmeksotuya reacted:

"Heavily anointed yet jovial to the core, what a combination of a man."

@koredeadams shared:

"Wow!!! So lovely to watch."

@jezreelmomodu wrote:

"lol he is indeed funny and exceptionally daring! The only pastor I know that prays daily for Nigeria during the midnight prayers. Much respect."

@auntie_ene said:

"See as I dey smile anyhow. That's my Daddy in the Lord."

Woli Arole shares vision God gave him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Woli Arole shared the prophecy God gave him about the Nigerian entertainment industry, particularly focusing on musicians.

He said God told him that a lot would be happening in the industry. The cleric cautioned his fans and asked them to pray while pleading the blood of Jesus over themselves.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng