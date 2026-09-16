Bobrisky reacted to the latest fuel price hike, questioning why petrol now costs N1,600 per litre in parts of Nigeria

The crossdresser, who has lived abroad for two years, claimed he has never experienced fuel scarcity or overnight price increases outside Nigeria

Bobrisky urged Nigerians to look for ways to survive and find a better life outside the country

Crossdresser and social media personality Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has weighed in on Nigeria's latest fuel price hike, describing the country as a "zoo" and encouraging citizens to consider relocating abroad.

In a post that surfaced online on Tuesday, September 15, Bobrisky expressed disbelief that petrol is now selling for as high as N1,600 per litre in some parts of the country. He argued that, despite Nigeria being a resource-rich nation, poor management of those resources continues to leave citizens in hardship.

Bobrisky criticised Nigeria's petrol crisis as he urges urged citizens to seek better lives abroad. Credit: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The controversy follows Dangote Refinery's increase in its petrol gantry price from N1,265 to N1,350 per litre on September 12, a move that has added to growing frustration among Nigerians already stretched by the cost of living.

Bobrisky, who says he has been living abroad for two years, claimed that fuel scarcity and sudden price jumps are simply not part of everyday life outside Nigeria.

In his words:

"Give me one reason why fuel is N1,600 per litre. We don't even buy fuel for N1,600 per litre here abroad. If you do your mathematics properly, you'll realize that Nigeria is a country God has blessed with everything we need."

"In my two years of living abroad, I have never experienced fuel scarcity or ridiculous fuel price increases overnight."

"To my Nigerians, it's time you start looking for ways to survive and find a better life outside that zoo called Nigeria."

Bobrisky joins many Nigerians in reacting to the fuel price hike online. Credit: bobrisky222.

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky's viral post is below:

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's comments

The post drew sharp responses on Twitter, with many users pushing back on Bobrisky's framing while others found partial agreement.

@CeoParable wrote:

"Anybody that moves outside Nigeria suddenly calls it a zoo. So if all of us move abroad, who go come fix this place, I ask you Bob Nwa."

@lomi_loni said:

"Why this boy they lies which abroad. You Dey Nederland you say abroad ori yin gba."

@MikeMat14769104 commented:

"Facts over emotions. The worst part is that the person that promised to make our lives better is choking us rather."

@_chiefagbabiaka asked:

"You no well, how much is fuel abroad?"

@EmmanuelOkugbe wrote:

"This man just dey enjoy your Exile in peace oh.. Leave us with our problems oh."

Bobrisky criticised Nigerians attacking KC Luxury

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky criticised Nigerians who began attacking socialite KC Luxury only after his arrest by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), accusing them of hypocrisy and double standards.

According to Bobrisky, some people who previously praised and supported KC Luxury suddenly became vocal critics after his arrest over an alleged international drug network, following the NDLEA’s seizure of 184.5kg of hard drugs worth about $27.7 million, or approximately ₦39 billion, from a Lagos courier firm.

He also questioned the loyalty of KC Luxury’s close associates, who appeared to distance themselves from him following the arrest.

Source: Legit.ng