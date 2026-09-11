Omowunmi Dada spoke up after her colleague Miriam Ogbonna vented frustration about how some Nigerians treat Nollywood

Ogbonna's post on X sparked the conversation, calling out Nigerians who talk down on local productions despite their quality

Dada pointed to Hollywood's century-long history and stronger economy as context Nigerians often ignore when making comparisons

Actress Omowunmi Dada has urged fans and critics alike to extend more grace to Nollywood rather than measuring it against Hollywood.

The debate was sparked by a post from fellow actress Miriam Ogbonna on X, where she voiced her frustration over the persistent criticism Nollywood faces from Nigerians, regardless of the quality of its output.

Omowunmi Dada speaks up after her colleague Miriam Ogbonna vented frustration about how some Nigerians treat Nollywood. Photos: Omowunmi Dada.

Source: Twitter

He wrote:

"No matter the movie Nollywood puts out, no matter how good it is, some Nigerians will still talk down on us. You see Nigerians? We are our biggest enemy."

Omowunmi Dada Weighs In

Dada responded directly to Ogbonna's post, agreeing that dismissing Nollywood has quietly become fashionable in certain circles.

"Na see finish o. Talking down on Nollywood seems to be the new 'cool'," the actress wrote.

She went further to provide context that she felt many critics overlook, pointing out that Hollywood is a century-old industry built on deep structural foundations and a far stronger economy than Nigeria's.

"I wish our audience would show us more grace instead of comparing us to an over-100-year-old, structured industry like Hollywood, which also has a more robust economy & infrastructure," she added.

Read X post by Omowunmi Dada in response to her colleague's comment here:

Reactions trail Omowunmi Dada's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@wealth_fahvour stated:

"How do they learn, if they can’t hear the truth Criticism is part of life. They should work on the feed backs given to them that’s all"

@ArakunrinSeyi1 noted:

"God bless y'all always It's not easy out there doing this things. I borrowed a course from performing art in 200L then in uni and I was wowed by the rehearsals, countless takes on a single scene just to get it right , and someone will now come online and water it done, very wrong"

Omowunmi Dada points to Hollywood's century-long history and stronger economy as context that Nigerians often ignore when making comparisons. Photo: Omowunmi Dada.

Source: Instagram

Omowunmi Dada flaunts curves in Ankara

The brown-skinned beauty in a previous report via Legit.ng reminded fans that slaying is second nature to her.

Omowunmi posted an Instagram reel showing off a mini dress look.

The famous fish scale in yellow and black print is a viral Ankara print to rock, and the actress delivered it in style.

Source: Legit.ng