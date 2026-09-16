Landmark University, a private university in Nigeria, publicly disclosed the salary structure for its academic staff

The university listed distinct pay ranges for Lecturer I and Lecturer II positions based on qualification level

Lecturers without a PhD at both levels earn annual salaries running into millions of naira depending on their grade

Landmark University has disclosed how much it pays lecturers without a PhD, publishing a detailed salary breakdown covering two academic staff levels.

The private university released the figures publicly, revealing that take-home pay varies depending on whether a staff member holds a Lecturer I or Lecturer II position.

Landmark University reveals annual pay for Lecturer I and II without PhD. Photo Source: Facebook/Landmark University

Source: Getty Images

Landmark University: Lecturer I without PhD

A Lecturer I without a PhD, classified under LUASS 10, earns an annual salary ranging from N2,350,394 to N3,032,931. This is the higher of the two non-PhD lecturer grades at the institution.

Landmark University: Lecturer II without PhD

At the lower grade, a Lecturer II without a PhD falls under LUASS 08 and earns between N1,863,945 and N2,236,983 per year. The gap between the minimum earnings at this level and the maximum at Lecturer I level is roughly N1.17 million annually.

The salary ranges suggest that academic rank plays a significant role in determining how much a lecturer without a terminal degree takes home at Landmark University each year.

Landmark University announces 2026/2027 school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Landmark University released its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, with fees varying across the programmes offered by the institution.

The university’s fee schedule provides prospective and returning students with details of the amount they are expected to pay for the new academic session.

Source: Legit.ng