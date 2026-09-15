inDrive recorded a 96% increase in app installs in Nigeria, making it the country’s most-installed ride-hailing app, according to Sensor Tower data.

The growth comes as Nigeria’s ride-hailing market changes following Uber’s exit, giving rival platforms more opportunities to attract passengers and drivers.

inDrive said it is expanding beyond ride-hailing into delivery services, focusing on affordability, flexibility and creating earning opportunities for drivers.

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Global mobility and delivery platform inDrive is strengthening its presence in Nigeria’s competitive ride-hailing market, recording a 96 per cent increase in app installs and ranking as the country’s most-installed ride-hailing app.

The latest growth highlights the changing preferences of Nigerian commuters, with affordability, flexibility and greater control becoming increasingly important factors when choosing mobility services.

After Uber’s Exit, inDrive Gains Ground, Becomes Nigeria’s Most-Installed Ride-Hailing App

Source: UGC

According to independent third-party data from Sensor Tower, inDrive has also continued to expand its active user base, reinforcing its position as more Nigerians seek alternatives that offer convenient and cost-conscious transportation options.

inDrive gains as ride-hailing market changes

The strong performance comes at a time of significant changes in Nigeria’s ride-hailing industry, particularly following the exit of major operator Uber from the Nigerian market.

With Uber no longer operating in the country, passengers and drivers have increasingly had to explore other platforms, creating fresh opportunities for existing operators to attract new users.

inDrive’s growth also reflects its distinctive approach to ride-hailing, which gives passengers and drivers more flexibility in negotiating fares rather than relying entirely on fixed prices.

The Country Manager of inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji, said the company’s rising popularity demonstrates the relevance of a business model tailored to the realities of emerging markets, where affordability remains a major consideration for consumers.

Platform expands beyond ride-hailing

Oladimeji said inDrive is also looking beyond conventional ride-hailing as it works to develop a broader mobility and delivery ecosystem capable of serving passengers, drivers and businesses.

He explained that the company’s Delivery service is helping to extend its reach into the business-to-business market, giving companies another channel through which they can access logistics and delivery solutions.

“The growth we have recorded reflects the strength of our model and our deep understanding of the Nigerian market,” Oladimeji said.

“While the market continues to evolve, our focus remains on giving passengers greater choice, flexibility, and access to affordable, reliable mobility, while creating flexible earning opportunities for drivers.”

The latest figures suggest that competition in Nigeria’s mobility sector remains intense, but platforms that can combine affordability with flexibility may be well placed to capture a larger share of the market as consumer needs continue to change.

Source: Legit.ng