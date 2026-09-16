Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote opened up about the modest lifestyle he shares with his three daughters

The billionaire revealed he has stayed in his current home for 36 years and feels no urge to move

Dangote also shared his vision for which of his daughters could one day lead the Dangote Group

Africa's wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, has pulled back the curtain on his personal life, revealing a lifestyle that many would find surprisingly understated for a man of his stature.

Speaking during an interview with ARISE News on Tuesday, the Dangote Group chairman said he has occupied the same residence for 36 years and sees no reason to change that.

Dangote discloses his spending habits for himself and his three daughters. Credit: @alikodangote

Source: Instagram

"You know how long I've been here? Thirty-six years. I don't plan on leaving. I'm very comfortable here," he said, adding that once he returns home in the evenings, he rarely leaves.

Dangote on family, daughters and the business

The billionaire also addressed his three daughters, whom he affectionately calls his "Amazons," saying he believes one or two of them have what it takes to eventually helm the conglomerate.

"I can see one of them, definitely. I'm watching all of them, but I can see definitely one or two of them that can actually lead," he said, noting that none of them were pushed into the business.

On the subject of money, Dangote said he consistently advises his daughters to avoid making wealth their primary goal. He described his household as grounded and far from extravagant.

"Both me, my daughters, and my family, we are very, very down to earth. Maintaining us is not expensive," he stated.

Watch the viral interview with Dangote:

Dangote's vision for Africa's industrialisation

Beyond his personal life, Dangote used the interview to criticise a growing culture among wealthy Africans of prioritising private jets and flashy symbols of status over productive investments.

"What I see is people now owning aircraft all over the place, flying all over, and they don't have one single factory," he said. "So it means that they're not actually helping in growing the economy, and that has to change."

He pointed out that foreign investors are eager to pour capital into Africa but struggle to find large-scale opportunities worth backing.

"Foreigners are very interested now; they want to invest in Africa, but they don't have big-ticket items. So right now, they have started seeing big-ticket stuff, and they will join," he said.

The 67-year-old noted that his true legacy would not be measured in personal wealth but in the industrialisation of the African continent, expressing confidence that other African entrepreneurs would join the movement within the next few years.

"Once they join, then the wagon will leave the station," he said.

Dangote breaks down how much he spends on himself and his daughters. Photo: Dangote.

Source: UGC

Dangote offers Nigerians chance to own shares in refinery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Industries Limited, said on Monday that domestic workers, traders, drivers, cooks, and managers will all be eligible to buy shares in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals when it launches its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Dangote announced the signing ceremony for the IPO's registration documents in Lagos, calling the offer an "IPO for the people" designed to give ordinary Nigerians and other Africans a direct stake in Africa's largest oil refinery.

Source: Legit.ng