The UK government has published an official list of 34 countries whose nationals became eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation from 2 April 2025

The list covers mostly European nations, including major countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands

Nationals from countries not on the list must continue to use traditional visa routes to enter the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom government has released an official list of 34 countries whose nationals became eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) on or after 2 April 2025.

The list, published under the UK's Immigration Rules as part of the Appendix ETA National List, covers nations primarily from Europe.

The ETA is a digital travel authorisation linked to a traveller's passport. It allows eligible nationals to visit the United Kingdom for tourism, short business trips, or transit without needing a full visa. It does not permit holders to live or work in the UK permanently.

The countries that can apply for UK ETA after 2 April 2025. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries eligible for UK ETA

The authorisation was introduced as part of the UK government's broader effort to modernise border control following its departure from the European Union. Below are the 34 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for the UK ETA after April 2025:

Andorra Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czechia Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Monaco Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania San Marino Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Vatican City

Prior to the ETA scheme's expansion, many European nationals who previously enjoyed freedom of movement into the UK needed to adjust to new entry requirements.

Notably absent from the list are countries across Africa, Asia, and most of the Americas, meaning travellers from nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa must continue applying through standard UK visa channels rather than the streamlined ETA process.

The UK Home Office has outlined the full eligibility criteria and application process on its official government website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng also published that the UK announced two requirements that citizens of 7 eGates-qualified countries must meet before entering the country.

Entering South Korea with K-ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea published 116 countries and territories whose citizens can enter the country using the K-ETA system instead of applying for a traditional visa. The list includes eight African countries, such as South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, and Mauritius, alongside major travel nations including the United States, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan.

The K-ETA gives eligible travellers a simpler way to secure pre-travel authorisation electronically, without going through the usual visa process. But citizens of countries left off the list will still need to apply for a standard South Korean visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng