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UK Announces 34 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for ETA After April 2, 2025
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UK Announces 34 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for ETA After April 2, 2025

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • The UK government has published an official list of 34 countries whose nationals became eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation from 2 April 2025
  • The list covers mostly European nations, including major countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands
  • Nationals from countries not on the list must continue to use traditional visa routes to enter the United Kingdom

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The United Kingdom government has released an official list of 34 countries whose nationals became eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) on or after 2 April 2025.

The list, published under the UK's Immigration Rules as part of the Appendix ETA National List, covers nations primarily from Europe.

The ETA is a digital travel authorisation linked to a traveller's passport. It allows eligible nationals to visit the United Kingdom for tourism, short business trips, or transit without needing a full visa. It does not permit holders to live or work in the UK permanently.

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UK publishes names of countries that can apply for ETA after 2 April 2025
The countries that can apply for UK ETA after 2 April 2025. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Countries eligible for UK ETA

The authorisation was introduced as part of the UK government's broader effort to modernise border control following its departure from the European Union. Below are the 34 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for the UK ETA after April 2025:

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  1. Andorra
  2. Austria
  3. Belgium
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Croatia
  6. Cyprus
  7. Czechia
  8. Denmark
  9. Estonia
  10. Finland
  11. France
  12. Germany
  13. Greece
  14. Hungary
  15. Iceland
  16. Italy
  17. Latvia
  18. Liechtenstein
  19. Lithuania
  20. Luxembourg
  21. Malta
  22. Monaco
  23. Netherlands
  24. Norway
  25. Poland
  26. Portugal
  27. Romania
  28. San Marino
  29. Slovakia
  30. Slovenia
  31. Spain
  32. Sweden
  33. Switzerland
  34. Vatican City

Prior to the ETA scheme's expansion, many European nationals who previously enjoyed freedom of movement into the UK needed to adjust to new entry requirements.

Notably absent from the list are countries across Africa, Asia, and most of the Americas, meaning travellers from nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa must continue applying through standard UK visa channels rather than the streamlined ETA process.

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The UK Home Office has outlined the full eligibility criteria and application process on its official government website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng also published that the UK announced two requirements that citizens of 7 eGates-qualified countries must meet before entering the country.

Entering South Korea with K-ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea published 116 countries and territories whose citizens can enter the country using the K-ETA system instead of applying for a traditional visa. The list includes eight African countries, such as South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, and Mauritius, alongside major travel nations including the United States, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan.

The K-ETA gives eligible travellers a simpler way to secure pre-travel authorisation electronically, without going through the usual visa process. But citizens of countries left off the list will still need to apply for a standard South Korean visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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