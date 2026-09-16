The UK government lists dozens of visa routes covering tourism, work, study, family reunion, and special humanitarian circumstances

Several work visa categories are available for skilled professionals, healthcare workers, global talent, and young people from eligible countries

Family visa routes, asylum protection, and special schemes for Ukrainians and Hong Kong nationals are also part of the UK's current immigration system

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

London, United Kingdom - The United Kingdom currently offers more than 25 distinct visa and immigration routes for foreign nationals, including Nigerians, depending on their reason for travelling, nationality, and personal circumstances.

The UK government says the correct route for any applicant depends on factors such as intended length of stay, the purpose of the visit, and individual background.

The UK offers more than 25 visa routes for tourism, work, study, family reunion and humanitarian protection. Photo credit: @andyburnham

Source: Getty Images

Visitor, study and transit routes

There are various visa routes for work, study, family, business, or settlement, according to QC Immigration.

According to Vanguard, the Standard Visitor visa allows stays of up to six months for tourism, visiting family, or certain short-term business activities, but does not permit employment.

Those who need to pass through the UK on the way to another country may require a Transit visa, while people who want to marry in the UK without intending to settle can apply for the Marriage Visitor visa.

For students, the main option is the Student visa, open to those aged 16 and above with an offer from a licensed institution. Children between four and 17 can apply through the Child Student visa for independent schools. A Short-term Study visa covers English language courses of up to 11 months.

Work visa options

The UK provides several routes for people who have secured employment or meet specific professional criteria. The Skilled Worker visa requires a confirmed job offer from a Home Office-approved employer.

The Health and Care Worker visa is tailored to overseas healthcare professionals, and has become one of the most widely used routes for Nigerians entering the British workforce.

Other work routes include the Scale-up Worker visa for fast-growing businesses, the Global Talent visa for recognised leaders in academia, arts, and technology, and the High Potential Individual visa for recent graduates of top overseas universities who do not need a job offer to apply.

The Global Business Mobility category covers five sub-routes for companies relocating or assigning staff to the UK. Additional options exist for elite sportspeople, ministers of religion, and several categories of temporary workers including seasonal, creative, and charity workers.

Young people from eligible countries can live and work in the UK temporarily through the Youth Mobility Scheme, while certain Commonwealth citizens with British ancestry may qualify for the UK Ancestry visa.

Family and settlement routes

Spouse, fiancé, child, parent, and adult dependent relative visas are available for those joining qualifying family members in the UK. Each route carries its own financial and relationship requirements.

International graduates who complete an eligible UK course can remain in the country through the Graduate visa without needing a job offer, while the British National (Overseas) visa serves eligible Hong Kong residents.

Special schemes and protection

The UK runs dedicated schemes for eligible Ukrainian nationals, including the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme and the Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme, which can allow extensions of up to 18 and 24 months respectively.

People already in the UK who require international protection may claim asylum, though this process is entirely separate from standard visa applications.

A complete guide to every UK visa type for Nigerians and other foreign nationals. Photo credit: @andyburnham

Source: Getty Images

UK: Countries that can visit without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the UK government maintains a list of visa nationals, and citizens from countries not on that list can visit for up to six months without a traditional visitor visa.

Americans, Canadians, Australians, Japanese, and most Gulf and European nationals are among those eligible for visa-free short stays in the UK.

Irish citizens hold a unique exemption under the Common Travel Area arrangement, requiring neither a visa nor an Electronic Travel Authorisation to enter the UK.

Source: Legit.ng