First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu honoured Maryam Dan'Azumi in Abuja after her historic win at the 46th King Abdulaziz International Qur'anic Competition in Saudi Arabia

Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya and Dan'Azumi's father accompanied her to the commendation ceremony at the seat of power

Tinubu also pledged to support Dan'Azumi's postgraduate education, calling the win a point of pride for Nigeria and the girl child globally

First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday, Spetember 16, presented Maryam Ibrahim Dan'Azumi with N20 million in Abuja, celebrating her victory in the women's category of the 46th King Abdulaziz International Qur'anic Competition held in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Dan'Azumi attended the ceremony alongside her father, Ibrahim Dan'Azumi, Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya, and other members of the Gombe State government.

First Lady honours Qur’an champion Maryam Dan’Azumi after her historic international victory. Photo credit: Maryam Dan'Azumi

Source: Twitter

Tinubu described the young woman's accomplishment as a source of national pride and an inspiration to girls across the world, praising her parents for nurturing her talent and supporting her education.

"Maryam's achievement shows the value of hard work, discipline and dedication. I urge her to embrace mentorship as she advances in her education," Tinubu said.

A family of champions

The First Lady also drew attention to Dan'Azumi's elder sister, Hajara, who won a similar Qur'anic competition in Jordan in 2024, describing both sisters as role models for young Nigerians. She extended commendation to the sisters' parents, teachers, mentors, and Governor Yahaya for their roles in the duo's development.

Tinubu added that she was willing to sponsor Dan'Azumi's postgraduate studies, reinforcing what she described as President Bola Tinubu's administration's commitment to inclusive education and creating opportunities for young Nigerians to grow their talents.

Governor Yahaya, speaking at the event, said Gombe State was not lacking in educational excellence. He noted that Dan'Azumi had worked her way through local and national Qur'anic competitions before earning her place on the international stage in Saudi Arabia.

Responding to the honours, Dan'Azumi thanked the First Lady and said the experience of competing in Saudi Arabia gave her valuable global exposure. She expressed hope that her win would push other young Nigerians to work harder and aim higher, and she encouraged youths to develop themselves both mentally and physically.

Nigerian teen wins ₦120m prize at Int'l Qur'an competition

A teenage girl from Gombe State, Maryam Ibrahim Dan'azumi, has won first place in two categories at the 46th King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorising,

Reciting and Interpreting the Glorious Qur'an, held in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, taking home a prize worth 300,000 Saudi Riyals, about ₦120 million.

Source: Legit.ng