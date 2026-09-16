US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy directed at foreign nationals linked to South Africa's race-based policies

Rubio said those who enact or enable land confiscation without compensation or incite violence against minorities would be targeted

The move follows President Trump's earlier criticism of the South African government over its treatment of the Afrikaner minority

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals connected to what Washington describes as racially discriminatory policies against minority groups in South Africa, particularly the Afrikaner community.

Rubio made the announcement on his official X account, saying the policy would apply to foreign nationals who enact or enable race-based discrimination, incite violence, or facilitate the confiscation of land without compensation in South Africa.

Marco Rubio targets foreign nationals tied to race-based policies in South Africa. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Rubio's position on South Africa's policies

The Secretary of State framed the move as a direct response to what he called the South African government's failure to protect its minority populations.

He said the government had not done enough to address rural crime, violent rhetoric, or policies he described as dehumanising towards Afrikaners and other minority groups.

"Those responsible for these injustices have no place in the United States," Rubio wrote, adding that President Donald Trump had previously made the administration's concerns about South Africa clear.

Rubio also accused the South African government of damaging its own economy through what he called an obsessive focus on racial grievance at the expense of minority rights.

What the visa restriction covers

Under the new policy, individuals who are found to promote or carry out race-based discriminatory measures, encourage violence, or support land seizures without compensation in South Africa could be denied entry into the United States.

The announcement did not name specific individuals or outline a timeline for implementation, but Rubio's post signalled that the restrictions are intended to hold accountable those in positions of authority or influence who advance the policies Washington has criticised.

The policy adds a formal diplomatic dimension to the ongoing tension between the United States and South Africa, which has intensified since the Trump administration began publicly criticising Pretoria's land reform legislation and its treatment of the Afrikaner minority.

E-2 Investor Visa: US releases qualified African countries

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States government released the names of countries whose citizens qualify for E-1 treaty trader and E-2 treaty investor visas, with only 10 African nations making the cut.

The list, maintained by the US Department of State, shows the countries that hold active trade and investment treaties with the United States.

Source: Legit.ng