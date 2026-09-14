Chisco Group donated two buses to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ikoyi, to help transport awaiting-trial inmates to court

The donation was part of activities marking the 70th birthday of Chisco Group founder Chief Chidi Anyaegbu

Chisco Group also committed to automotive skills training for eligible inmates at the Ikoyi facility

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikoyi, Lagos State - The Chisco Group has donated two buses to the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos, as part of a broader push to improve access to justice for awaiting-trial inmates and support their rehabilitation.

The buses were handed over during events marking the 70th birthday of Chief (Dr.) Chidi Anyaegbu, MFR, CON, the Group's founder and executive chairman.

Chisco Group marks founder’s 70th birthday with 2 buses for Ikoyi Custodial Centre. Photo credit: Chisco Group

Source: UGC

It was gathered that the buses can carry up to 100 persons per trip based on approved seating and security arrangements,

The Group said the vehicles are fully maintained and will be dedicated to transporting inmates to and from court appearances.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Why the donation matters

The Ikoyi facility currently holds more than 3,000 awaiting-trial inmates, many of whose cases have dragged on for extended periods.

The Nigerian Correctional Service has previously flagged insufficient court-transport vehicles as a factor that delays the resolution of awaiting-trial cases. When inmates miss court dates due to unavailable transport, adjournments follow, stretching cases even further.

Chief Anyaegbu said he chose his milestone birthday to respond to a concrete gap in the justice system.

"Justice cannot move efficiently when the people who require it cannot get to court. These buses are our contribution towards making the justice process more accessible and effective," he said.

Chief Obinna Anyaegbu, Managing Director of Chisco Transport Limited and Machine Nationwide Limited, said the Group intends to go beyond a one-off handover by monitoring how the buses perform over time.

"This is not simply a donation of two buses. We are applying Chisco's experience in mobility, fleet management and automotive maintenance to an important public need," he said.

The Group plans to track indicators such as the number of court trips completed, the number of inmates transported and any drop in missed appearances linked to transport shortfalls.

Vehicle availability, maintenance records and the effect on custodial congestion will also be measured, with results compared against the facility's previous court-transport data.

Skills training for inmates

Beyond the bus donation, Machine Nationwide Limited, a Chisco Group subsidiary, committed to running automotive maintenance and technical-skills training for eligible inmates at the centre.

The officer in charge of the Ikoyi facility said the centre is ready to work with the Group on vehicle maintenance, workshop development and the proposed training programme.

Chief Obinna Anyaegbu said correctional outcomes depend on what happens after release, not just during confinement.

"Skills, dignity and legitimate economic opportunities are essential to reducing reoffending and helping individuals become productive members of society," he said.

The initiative was supported by family members, staff, and members of the Millennium Circle, a social-impact organisation convened by Chief Obinna Anyaegbu, alongside friends and well-wishers from Nigeria and abroad.

Chisco Group donates 2 buses to help Ikoyi prison inmates attend court

Source: Original

FG steps in for Nigerian inmates in prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration reportedly secured the release of Nigerians serving jail terms in Ethiopia, an East African nation.

In a trending video, many of the prisoners were seen cheering President Tinubu's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Biaca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

However, the video of the moment of the inmates with the Nigerian minister has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng