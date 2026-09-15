Streamer Peller called Ice King Ochacho's mother during a live stream to celebrate the singer's Spotify chart debut

Ice King Ochacho's debut single 'No Competition' entered the NG Spotify Top Songs Chart at number 194 with over 29,000 streams

Peller made a bold declaration about where he wants the upcoming artist to rank next on Apple Music

Popular Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, set social media buzzing on Monday, September 15, after he placed a live phone call to Queen Mohammed Ramatu Adah, the mother of upcoming artist Ice King Ochacho, during a streaming session to celebrate the singer's debut on Spotify.

Ice King Ochacho's debut single, "No Competition," entered the NG Spotify Top Songs Chart for the first time, landing at number 194 with 29,230 streams. For a new act, breaking into any chart is a milestone, and the excitement was clearly contagious, with Peller wasting no time in sharing the moment with Ochaco's family.

Billionaire Ochacho’s wife speaks for the first time in phone call with Peller. Credit: kingmohdahochacho

Source: Instagram

During the call, Ice King's mother expressed her joy at hearing the news.

"I am happy, I can see your hand work," she told Peller, acknowledging the streamer's role in pushing the young artist's music to a wider audience.

Peller did not hold back his ambitions for the singer either. He declared on the call:

"Iceking Ochaco is now number 184 on Spotify top chart and I will not rest until he reach number 1 on Apple Music."

Ochacho family's commitment to Ice King's career

What struck many observers about the clip was not just Peller's enthusiasm, but the collective push from Ice King Ochacho's family to back his music career.

Legit.ng reported that King Ochacho, a businessman, made headlines after declaring his intention to pour $1 million into promoting Ice King's upcoming album, an action that stirred reactions from many, including Davido.

Ochacho's son “No Competition” debuts at #194 with 29,230 streams. Credit: kingmohdahochacho

Source: Instagram

The video of Peller speaking to billionaire Ochacho's wife during a livestream session is below:

Fans React to Peller's Pledge

The post drew lively reactions from fans and followers on Instagram:

@chuby.music wrote:

"It's not even money. It's how the whole family wants him to succeed. A lot of people don't have this from the family. Dad pulling in, mother pulling in. He'll be fine"

@intercontinental_blog commented:

"Nothing money can't do 😂😂😂"

@beebs_amala said:

"No be small work ooo"

@ademi_de2347 reacted:

"My country people ehhhh. Abegg I never hear am for here ooooo"

@adedirangabriel wrote:

"Ochacho money long pass coastal Highway.... Money dey choke peller.... A father indeed"

@tagingban asked:

"Which one be everybody, I Dey part of the everybody my people?"

Billionaire Ochacho shares what Davido told

Legit.ng earlier reported that Billionaire Ochacho revealed that Davido made a bold prediction about his son IceKing during a meeting in London years ago

Ochacho shared the disclosure publicly as IceKing prepares to release a highly anticipated 16-track album

The album, which IceKing has titled 'The Future', has drawn attention from music fans across Nigeria

Source: Legit.ng