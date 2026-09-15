Billionaire Ochacho’s Wife Reacts as Son Ice King’s Song ‘No Competition’ Debuts on Spotify
- Streamer Peller called Ice King Ochacho's mother during a live stream to celebrate the singer's Spotify chart debut
- Ice King Ochacho's debut single 'No Competition' entered the NG Spotify Top Songs Chart at number 194 with over 29,000 streams
- Peller made a bold declaration about where he wants the upcoming artist to rank next on Apple Music
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Popular Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, set social media buzzing on Monday, September 15, after he placed a live phone call to Queen Mohammed Ramatu Adah, the mother of upcoming artist Ice King Ochacho, during a streaming session to celebrate the singer's debut on Spotify.
Ice King Ochacho's debut single, "No Competition," entered the NG Spotify Top Songs Chart for the first time, landing at number 194 with 29,230 streams. For a new act, breaking into any chart is a milestone, and the excitement was clearly contagious, with Peller wasting no time in sharing the moment with Ochaco's family.
During the call, Ice King's mother expressed her joy at hearing the news.
"I am happy, I can see your hand work," she told Peller, acknowledging the streamer's role in pushing the young artist's music to a wider audience.
Peller did not hold back his ambitions for the singer either. He declared on the call:
"Iceking Ochaco is now number 184 on Spotify top chart and I will not rest until he reach number 1 on Apple Music."
Ochacho family's commitment to Ice King's career
What struck many observers about the clip was not just Peller's enthusiasm, but the collective push from Ice King Ochacho's family to back his music career.
Legit.ng reported that King Ochacho, a businessman, made headlines after declaring his intention to pour $1 million into promoting Ice King's upcoming album, an action that stirred reactions from many, including Davido.
The video of Peller speaking to billionaire Ochacho's wife during a livestream session is below:
Fans React to Peller's Pledge
The post drew lively reactions from fans and followers on Instagram:
@chuby.music wrote:
"It's not even money. It's how the whole family wants him to succeed. A lot of people don't have this from the family. Dad pulling in, mother pulling in. He'll be fine"
@intercontinental_blog commented:
"Nothing money can't do 😂😂😂"
@beebs_amala said:
"No be small work ooo"
@ademi_de2347 reacted:
"My country people ehhhh. Abegg I never hear am for here ooooo"
@adedirangabriel wrote:
"Ochacho money long pass coastal Highway.... Money dey choke peller.... A father indeed"
@tagingban asked:
"Which one be everybody, I Dey part of the everybody my people?"
Billionaire Ochacho shares what Davido told
Legit.ng earlier reported that Billionaire Ochacho revealed that Davido made a bold prediction about his son IceKing during a meeting in London years ago
Ochacho shared the disclosure publicly as IceKing prepares to release a highly anticipated 16-track album
The album, which IceKing has titled 'The Future', has drawn attention from music fans across Nigeria
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng