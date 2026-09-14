Peller disclosed that he will collect a 20% cut from every influencer or skit maker he connects to King Ochacho's $1 million promotional budget

Over 100 content creators had already slid into Peller's DMs seeking the lucrative Ochacho gig for Ice King's upcoming album

One creator with 1 million followers reportedly offered Peller 500,000 naira out of a potential 2 million naira payout

Popular Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller has made clear exactly what he stands to gain from connecting content creators to billionaire King Ochacho's massive $1 million promotional push for his son Ice King's upcoming album.

During a multi-guest livestream that circulated on X on September 14, 2026, Peller announced that he would be taking a 20% commission from the payment of every influencer or skit maker he refers to the project.

Peller says he will take 20% from influencers paid from King Ochacho’s $1m Ice King promotion deal. Photo: peller089/king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

The TikToker noted that over 100 Instagram creators had already reached out to him, chasing the opportunity, with one creator boasting a million followers reportedly offering him 500,000 naira out of an anticipated 2 million naira payout.

"God has sent me to help all the content creators that are suffering. I will be collecting 20% from everyone's payment. One content creator with 1M followers even told me that if he's paid 2M he will give me 500k out of the money. King Ochacho knows that $1M is too much," Peller said.

How the King Ochacho deal began

The arrangement traces back to a phone call between Peller and King Ochacho, during which the real estate businessman committed to spending $1 million promoting Ice King's album ahead of its release.

King Ochacho asked Peller to supply contacts for social media handlers and influencers, going as far as saying he would take up to 1,000 if needed, and promised to pay each of them to post about the project.

The two share a well-documented friendship.

King Ochacho previously gifted Peller and his wife Jarvis a ₦400 million mansion as a wedding present, while Peller in turn gave Ice King a Toyota Camry.

The pair have also appeared together on streaming trips, including a joint outing in the UK.

Watch Peller explain how much he stands to gain in the King Ochacho's $1m deal in the X video below:

How fans reacted to Peller's commission plan

Online, the announcement drew a wave of amusement and admiration for Peller's business instinct, with many users pointing out just how efficiently he had positioned himself at the centre of the deal.

@its_Miguel04 wrote:

"Peller middle man rate no too bad o 20% for 2026"

@ODUMODUPETERS22 reacted:

"Peller no dey really joke with him percentage for real 😂😂"

@tuloxyb commented:

"Omo peller dey in for business ohh 😳 🤣🤣"

@EddyOf9jaAFC said:

"This one wan de use brother enter e body😂😂 Wic kin level b dis"

@NNileWorld wrote:

"That's how to do things"

@heis_d3vd added:

"😂😂 nobody milk this ochacho money pass this boy chai"

Peller gets 20% from influencer payments under King Ochacho’s $1m deal to promote Ice King. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis scolds Peller over late-night outing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok couple Jarvis and Peller sparked reactions after a livestream video showed Jarvis confronting her husband over the phone for staying late at his friend Joblaq’s house despite their agreed 10 pm curfew.

Jarvis also jokingly described Joblaq as a “single-to-stupor human being” while insisting that Peller should return home, although his relaxed reaction did little to calm her frustration.

The viral exchange comes as the couple continue to publicly share moments from their marriage and relationship through livestreams and social media.

Source: Legit.ng