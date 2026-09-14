Peller Shares What He Stands to Gain From Ochacho’s $1m Influencer Deal to Promote Ice King’s Song
- Peller disclosed that he will collect a 20% cut from every influencer or skit maker he connects to King Ochacho's $1 million promotional budget
- Over 100 content creators had already slid into Peller's DMs seeking the lucrative Ochacho gig for Ice King's upcoming album
- One creator with 1 million followers reportedly offered Peller 500,000 naira out of a potential 2 million naira payout
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Popular Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller has made clear exactly what he stands to gain from connecting content creators to billionaire King Ochacho's massive $1 million promotional push for his son Ice King's upcoming album.
During a multi-guest livestream that circulated on X on September 14, 2026, Peller announced that he would be taking a 20% commission from the payment of every influencer or skit maker he refers to the project.
The TikToker noted that over 100 Instagram creators had already reached out to him, chasing the opportunity, with one creator boasting a million followers reportedly offering him 500,000 naira out of an anticipated 2 million naira payout.
"God has sent me to help all the content creators that are suffering. I will be collecting 20% from everyone's payment. One content creator with 1M followers even told me that if he's paid 2M he will give me 500k out of the money. King Ochacho knows that $1M is too much," Peller said.
How the King Ochacho deal began
The arrangement traces back to a phone call between Peller and King Ochacho, during which the real estate businessman committed to spending $1 million promoting Ice King's album ahead of its release.
King Ochacho asked Peller to supply contacts for social media handlers and influencers, going as far as saying he would take up to 1,000 if needed, and promised to pay each of them to post about the project.
The two share a well-documented friendship.
King Ochacho previously gifted Peller and his wife Jarvis a ₦400 million mansion as a wedding present, while Peller in turn gave Ice King a Toyota Camry.
The pair have also appeared together on streaming trips, including a joint outing in the UK.
Watch Peller explain how much he stands to gain in the King Ochacho's $1m deal in the X video below:
“He says he has one shoe and one watch”: Daddy Freeze mocks Peter Obi amid wife’s N250m handbag controversy
How fans reacted to Peller's commission plan
Online, the announcement drew a wave of amusement and admiration for Peller's business instinct, with many users pointing out just how efficiently he had positioned himself at the centre of the deal.
@its_Miguel04 wrote:
"Peller middle man rate no too bad o 20% for 2026"
@ODUMODUPETERS22 reacted:
"Peller no dey really joke with him percentage for real 😂😂"
@tuloxyb commented:
"Omo peller dey in for business ohh 😳 🤣🤣"
@EddyOf9jaAFC said:
"This one wan de use brother enter e body😂😂 Wic kin level b dis"
@NNileWorld wrote:
"That's how to do things"
@heis_d3vd added:
"😂😂 nobody milk this ochacho money pass this boy chai"
Jarvis scolds Peller over late-night outing
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok couple Jarvis and Peller sparked reactions after a livestream video showed Jarvis confronting her husband over the phone for staying late at his friend Joblaq’s house despite their agreed 10 pm curfew.
Jarvis also jokingly described Joblaq as a “single-to-stupor human being” while insisting that Peller should return home, although his relaxed reaction did little to calm her frustration.
The viral exchange comes as the couple continue to publicly share moments from their marriage and relationship through livestreams and social media.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.