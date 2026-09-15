New Zealand's Working Holiday visa is open to young people from recognised countries, with age limits varying depending on the applicant's nationality

Most eligible nationalities must fall within the 18 to 30 age bracket, though citizens of select countries can apply up to age 35

The visa comes with several advantages over a standard visitor visa, including the ability to start work immediately upon arrival in New Zealand

New Zealand's immigration authority has set out the age criteria that foreign nationals must meet before they can apply for a Working Holiday visa, with different rules applying depending on where the applicant is from.

The visa is designed for young people who want to combine travel, work, and study during their time in the country.

New Zealand explains age requirements for applicants of Working Holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Age requirements for Working Holiday Visa

According to Immigration New Zealand, Applicants must hold citizenship of a country that has a working holiday agreement with New Zealand, and most eligible nationalities must be between 18 and 30 years old at the time of application.

However, citizens of a small number of countries benefit from a higher age ceiling of 35, giving them a wider window to take advantage of the scheme.

The permitted length of stay also varies by nationality. Most holders are allowed to remain in New Zealand for up to 12 months. Canadian citizens are an exception, with their visa permitting a stay of up to 23 months.

Citizens of the United Kingdom receive the most generous allowance, with the option to stay for as long as 36 months.

Working Holiday visa vs Standard Visitor visa

The Working Holiday visa carries several practical advantages over a standard visitor visa. Holders can begin employment immediately upon arrival without needing to wait for additional work authorisation.

They are also free to leave and re-enter New Zealand as many times as they choose for as long as their visa remains valid, making it a flexible option for those who want to explore the region while earning income.

The extended stay periods available under the scheme, particularly for British and Canadian nationals, set it apart significantly from what a conventional tourist visa would permit.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng