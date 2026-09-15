ADP Vice-Presidential Candidate Chinazam Ike dismissed reports that the party could adopt Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate ahead of 2027

Ike, younger brother of Nollywood actor Emeka Ike, said the ADP had not been contacted by any coalition group, including the G100 initiative

The ADP VP candidate outlined the party's plans on production-led economic policy, state police, technical education and electoral monitoring

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADP), Hon. Chinazam Ike, younger brother of veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike, has dismissed speculation that he and the party’s presidential candidate could step down for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ike made the clarification while speaking on the ADP’s campaign plans, opposition coalition talks, Nigeria’s economic challenges, insecurity, education, electoral reforms and national unity.

ADP plans agents across all 774 local government areas and polling units. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Asked whether he would consider adopting Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate if opposition parties eventually reached an agreement, Ike said he was not aware of any such arrangement and stressed that the ADP and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were separate political parties with their own candidates and structures.

“I don't think such a thing can happen because Atiku is in the ADC. Our own is ADP. The ‘C’ and the ‘P’ are quite different,” he said.

According to him, the ADP already has its presidential and vice-presidential candidates and would concentrate on winning the 2027 election.

“Our national chairman is the national chairman of ADP. We will work towards ensuring that ADP wins the 2027 election. That's it,” he added.

ADP to unveil campaign council

Ike disclosed that the party was currently putting its campaign council together and would make the structure public once it was ready.

He also said the party was not currently part of any proposed opposition coalition, including reports surrounding the G100 initiative.

“Nobody has called us for any coalition,” he said, adding that the party was only aware of such discussions through media reports.

Nigeria must become a producing nation

On how the ADP intends to address Nigeria’s economic challenges, Ike said the country’s fundamental problem was its failure to produce enough goods for domestic consumption and export.

“The root problem of this country is production. We have to become a country that produces. There is no grammar anymore,” he said.

He argued that Nigeria must move away from excessive dependence on imports and begin to harness its agricultural, mineral and industrial resources for production.

“What we have been suffering from is that we lack production in almost everything we do. Tell me, what is Nigeria producing?” he asked.

According to him, the ADP’s economic thinking is centred on making Nigerians more productive and ensuring that the country begins to produce goods for both local consumption and export.

ADP wants to move beyond ethnicity and religion

Ike said the ADP intended to challenge the traditional political system in which Nigerians often vote along ethnic, religious or regional lines.

He said the party would instead campaign around ideology and a new approach to governance.

“We are talking about moving away from the method of dividing Nigeria through religion, ethnicity and all of those things. Now, we are talking about ideology,” he said.

He explained that the party was deliberately keeping some aspects of its political strategy private until the appropriate time, arguing that publicly announcing every policy idea could allow opponents to copy or undermine it.

Technical education key to production

Ike also called for a fundamental restructuring of Nigeria’s education system, arguing that greater emphasis should be placed on technical and practical education.

According to him, the country has placed too much emphasis on theoretical qualifications without adequately equipping young people with practical skills capable of driving production.

“We have to move away from theoretical education to technical education, which is also geared towards production,” he said.

He argued that Nigeria needed an education system capable of producing inventors, technicians, manufacturers and entrepreneurs rather than one focused primarily on the accumulation of academic degrees.

ADP backs state police

On insecurity, Ike advocated the adoption of state police, arguing that state governments and local communities were better positioned to understand and respond to security challenges within their areas.

“For me, I believe state police should be embraced. We need to hand it over to the states and let the states be directly in charge of what is happening,” he said.

He, however, acknowledged efforts by the current government to tackle insecurity, while calling for stronger strategies and greater use of technology.

He also warned against ignoring what he described as internal sabotage.

“We have to look inward and see who is sabotaging us, rather than blaming somebody else,” he said.

Ike argued that the fight against insecurity must also address poverty and youth unemployment.

He said empowering young Nigerians and creating opportunities for them would help reduce crime and insecurity.

Love and unity central to ADP's message

Beyond security and economic policies, Ike said the ADP intended to make love, tolerance and national unity central to its campaign.

He described intolerance and division as some of the underlying problems affecting Nigeria.

“We have to give people national orientation and grassroots orientation, not just at the national level,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians must begin to see themselves as members of one family regardless of ethnicity, religion or political affiliation.

“When we have love and unity, we will be able to fight sabotage. When there is love and unity, we will be able to help ourselves,” he said.

ADP to protect its votes

On the electoral process and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ike said the party would not rely solely on the electoral body to protect its interests during the 2027 election.

He disclosed that the ADP planned to deploy party agents across the country to monitor the electoral process and safeguard its votes.

“INEC will not come and secure our votes for us. As a party, we have to secure our team ourselves,” he said.

He said the party intended to have agents across all 774 local government areas and polling units to ensure that its votes were properly monitored and protected.

Loyalty to presidential candidate

Asked about the possibility of disagreements between a president and vice-president, Ike said his relationship with his principal would be built on what he described as total loyalty.

“Everything that has to do with life is about loyalty,” he said.

He stressed that both candidates shared the same political ideology and that disagreements, where they occurred, would be handled through dialogue rather than confrontation.

“I’m 100 percent loyal to him. I’m loyal to the system, and I’m also loyal to the country as a whole,” he said.

Smaller parties can spring surprises

Responding to doubts about the ability of smaller parties to compete with established political parties, Ike said history had shown that political fortunes could change unexpectedly.

He argued that a party with a clear ideology, committed leadership and public support could grow from a relatively small organisation into a major political force.

“People might not see it coming. The actors themselves might not even see it coming. But somehow, somewhere, the tsunami will come on board,” he said.

He added that the outcome of the 2027 election would ultimately be determined by Nigerians and, as he put it, “God’s favour.”

First 100 days should restore hope

On what Nigerians should expect during the first 100 days of an ADP administration, Ike rejected the idea of making unrealistic promises.

He said the immediate priority would be to restore public confidence, present a clear blueprint and begin the process of bringing Nigerians together.

“You have to build confidence back in your people,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria’s problems developed over several decades and could not realistically be solved within 100 days.

However, he said an incoming administration could use its first 100 days to establish a clear direction, rebuild unity and lay the foundation for increased productivity.

He returned to his central argument that Nigeria’s natural resources had not translated into sufficient production.

“We have oil, but we are not producing enough from it. We have soybeans, but we are not producing enough. If we were producing enough, we would be exporting products just as we should be doing with cocoa,” he said.

“I am campaigning against the system”

Ike said the ADP’s campaign would not be built around attacking individual politicians.

“Don't call any name. Don't call me Atiku. Don't call me Tinubu. Don't call me anybody. It is the system that is wrong,” he said.

He argued that Nigeria’s political challenges were rooted in a system that had encouraged division, distrust and competition at the expense of national development.

He called for Nigerians to rebuild trust across ethnic, religious and cultural lines.

“When I see myself in you, and you see yourself in me, Nigeria will be great,” he said.

Ike urged Nigerians to embrace love, unity and tolerance, saying the country could overcome its challenges if citizens stopped allowing ethnic, religious and political differences to divide them.

“Love and unity are what we are supposed to preach. ADP is going to preach love and unity,” he said.

He maintained that Nigeria possessed enormous human and natural resources capable of making it one of the world’s most prosperous countries, but that the country must first overcome division and sabotage.

His message ahead of the 2027 election, he said, remained simple: Nigerians must see themselves as one family, unite around a common purpose and build a productive nation.

Source: Legit.ng