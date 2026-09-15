The Nigeria Police Force issued a nationwide security alert after intelligence pointed to planned coordinated attacks on schools, churches and NYSC camps

The alert flagged movement of armed elements from Katsina through Kaduna towards Plateau State, with ISWAP operatives reportedly conducting surveillance on targets

Police have ordered commands across affected regions to intensify patrols, stop-and-search operations and border security as a matter of urgency

The Nigeria Police Force has issued a nationwide security alert warning of credible intelligence suggesting that terrorist groups are planning coordinated attacks on places of worship, schools, NYSC orientation camps and other soft targets across parts of the country.

The alert was contained in a wireless message from the Force Department of Operations in Abuja, referenced CB: 0900/FDPS/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL38/68, circulated to all police commands and formations.

Nigeria Police issue nationwide security alert as terrorist groups plan coordinated attacks on schools, worship centres and NYSC camps. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The document was marked "Security General" and tagged "Treat as Very Important."

According to the message quoted by Dailytrust, the intelligence indicated increased mobilisation of terrorist elements, with the North-East, North-West, North-Central and parts of the South-West identified as areas requiring heightened vigilance. Of particular concern was the reported movement of armed groups from Katsina through Kaduna in the direction of Plateau State.

The Force also said suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) operatives and local collaborators were actively conducting surveillance and reconnaissance of potential targets.

Schools and worship centres under threat

Authorities singled out schools as a major concern, warning that terrorists could exploit the resumption of the 2026/2027 academic session to inflict mass casualties on returning students and staff. The intelligence also raised the possibility of attacks being staged ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the potential aim of spreading fear and destabilising communities.

The Department of Operations described the situation as a possible shift from terrorist "intent to preparatory activity," prompting immediate directives for preventive action.

Police commands were ordered to step up intelligence-led surveillance, patrols, stop-and-search operations and access control around vulnerable facilities.

Commanders were also told to strengthen rapid-response arrangements and tighten security along state borders and key entry and exit routes.

Formations were further directed to work closely with other security and intelligence agencies, school authorities, religious leaders and the management of the National Youth Service Corps, with the goal of improving information sharing and building early-warning mechanisms.

"All personnel should maintain heightened vigilance and report suspicious persons, vehicles, movements or objects through established channels," the message read.

Credible threats or incidents were to be reported directly to the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of Operations, with all affected commands required to provide feedback on steps taken.

Recent attacks provide backdrop

The alert follows a series of incidents that have highlighted the growing vulnerability of schools and churches. In May, suspected Ansaru militants abducted 39 schoolchildren and teachers from three schools in Oriire, Oyo State, in what was seen as a significant southward expansion of militant activity. The victims were rescued by Nigerian forces in July after nearly two months in captivity.

On June 29, gunmen reportedly seized 36 children and a staff member from a school in Borno State during examinations. Separately, 176 victims held in Woro, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, were recently freed after nearly six months in captivity.

Worship centres have also been targeted. In January, gunmen raided three churches during Sunday services in the Kajuru area of Kaduna State, abducting more than 150 worshippers. In November 2025, 38 worshippers were abducted from a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, with police later arresting 33 suspects allegedly linked to the operation.

Worship centres remain under threat as armed groups conduct reconnaissance, forcing police to tighten access control and rapid-response measures. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Terrorists ban farming in parts of Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād (JAS) have imposed a ban on farming across communities in northern Borno State, threatening violence against any resident who attempts to cultivate land this planting season.

Source: Legit.ng