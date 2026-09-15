A 13-year-old girl posted a moving birthday tribute to her big brother Prince, known as Dede, after he returned home from work on his birthday

The girl read aloud a written speech she had prepared for him, covering 13 years of protection, encouragement, and memories he had given her

The TikTok video moved viewers deeply, with many sharing how the tribute reminded them of their own siblings

A 13-year-old girl moved the internet to tears after surprising her big brother Prince, affectionately called Dede, with a heartfelt birthday speech the moment he walked through the door from work.

Posted on TikTok by @godhex10, the video opens with the young girl addressing her brother directly, telling him she had written something especially for him.

13-year-old girl surprises brother on his birthday. Photo credit: @godhex10/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Filmed partly in selfie-style close-up and partly as a fixed-camera shot in a modest room with curtains and a wooden door, the clip carries a sincerity that clearly resonated far beyond their household.

A Speech Written From the Heart

Reading from what she had prepared, the girl told Dede that in all her 13 years of life, she had never known what it felt like to have a bad brother, and that she had him entirely to thank for that.

She described how he had cared for her without expecting anything in return, protected her, encouraged her, played with her, listened to her, and, as she put it with a laugh, "tolerated" her when she was being annoying.

She made clear that she noticed the small, quiet things he did for her every day.

"I noticed how you always make sure I'm okay. I noticed how you want the best for me. I noticed how you try to make me laugh when I'm sad," she said.

One of the most moving passages came when she looked ahead to the future, acknowledging that she might one day grow up, move away, and build her own life.

She also addressed the absence of a physical gift with characteristic warmth, apologising for not being able to bring him a cake, a present, or the car he apparently wanted, blaming her empty pockets.

In its place, she offered prayers, asking God to protect him, guide him, and make him successful in everything he pursued.

"When you become the man you've always dreamed of becoming, I hope you look back and remember there was a little girl who was always proud to call you her brother," she said.

TikTok Users React to the Tribute

The video drew an outpouring of emotion from TikTok viewers who felt the weight of the girl's words.

@MIMI said:

"I'm trying my best as a big brother i put my self and my life on pause for my family and my kids sisters since my mom died but seems they don’t always regard me or notice my best no moral support I don’t know but this made me cried I value little things."

@TEMHI said:

"This is amazing and I’m jealous yesterday was my birthday too and what my little brother said was “happy birthday baby”.

@Mark Akpachukwu added:

"I see a proud brother make we forget content he actually felt it lowkey."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady surprises her brother with gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heart-warming TikTok video showed a young woman surprising her brother with a birthday cake at his shop.

The brother was sitting at his shop, hoping for some customers, when someone walked in with a box wrapped in colourful paper.

Source: Legit.ng