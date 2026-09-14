Adewale Adeleke shared photos and videos from his children Maya and Jamie's splash party on Sunday, September 13, 2026

Davido's first daughter, Imade, whom he shares with Sophia Momodu, made a rare public appearance at the family celebration

Imade's presence at the party stirred a clash between Sophia Momodu's fans and supporters of Davido's wife Chioma in the comments

Adewale Adeleke, Davido's elder brother, gave fans a glimpse into a joyful family celebration on Sunday, September 13, 2026, when he posted photos and videos from a splash party held for his children, Maya and Jamie.

The festive event, marked with pool party-themed decorations and backdrops bearing the names "Maya & Jamie," drew warm reactions online. But it was one particular guest who stole the spotlight in the comments.

Sophia Momodu’s daughter Imade enjoys fun moments with Davido's elder brother children. Credit: realimadeadeleke/davido

Source: Instagram

Imade's rare appearance turns heads

Davido's first daughter, Imade, whom the Afrobeats star had with his former girlfriend Sophia Momodu, was spotted among the guests at the celebration. Her presence at an Adeleke family gathering caught many followers off guard, given the widely known tension between Sophia and Davido over the years.

Davido himself reacted to his brother's post with a string of laughing emojis, drawing hundreds of likes in response.

The moment quickly stirred debate in the comments, with Sophia Momodu's supporters and fans of Davido's wife, Chioma, trading unnecessary digs. One commenter had enough of the back-and-forth and called it out directly.

Davido's daugher Imade celebrates with singer's elder brother's children. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to check out moments from Davido's family party below:

Fans react to Imade's appearance

Legit.ng compiled a selection of fan reactions on Instagram below:

@sheilakenneth895 wrote:

"My imadee❤️❤️❤️adeleke my beautiful princess our imasco"

@tumwebazesharon commented:

"Aaaaaww imade was there too❤️❤️❤️😩😩"

@anniebaby7371 said:

"Wow, Imade is so grown now. Belated happy birthday to the celebrants."

@thefaridahussein reacted:

"I'm seeing some unnecessary comments here you guys are miserable i don't care who you are siding but all of una dey craze😏😏 instead of you guys to celebrate with them in peace na so so yeye comment"

Sophia Momodu hypes daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu set social media buzzing after a sweet clip of her and their daughter, Imade, went viral.

The video, shared on Instagram on Friday, September 11, 2026, captured the mother-daughter duo right after Imade got out of school.

Dressed in jean shorts, a T-shirt, and white sneakers, Imade walked along, pulling her school bag behind her while her mother heaped praise on her for still looking immaculate after a full school day.

Source: Legit.ng