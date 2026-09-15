Nollywood actress Sunshine Rosman has officially signed out from the University of Lagos after spending seven years as an undergraduate

The actress marked the milestone with photos from her sign-out ceremony, reflecting on the challenges she faced

Shine Rosman described the past seven years as challenging but celebrated the fact that she and those who supported her eventually made it to the finish line

Nollywood actress Sunshine Roseman, popularly known as Shine Rosman, has finally reached the end of her undergraduate journey at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The actress officially signed out on Tuesday, September 15, after spending seven years pursuing her university education.

Sunshine Rosman signs out from the University of Lagos after spending seven years as an undergraduate. Photos: Shine Rosman.

Source: Instagram

For many students, getting to the final day of university is an emotional moment. For Shine Rosman, however, the milestone came after a much longer journey than the usual undergraduate experience.

Shine Rosman took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement, sharing pictures from her sign-out ceremony.

Reflecting on the journey, the actress admitted that the past seven years had not been easy.

“These past 7 years have been challenging, but we overcame & we really did it together!” she wrote.

She also expressed gratitude to God and acknowledged someone she described as her friend for being part of the journey.

Read the Instagram post of Shine Rosman celebrating her graduation here:

Reactions trail Sunshine Rosman's graduation

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below here:

@marthaehinome stated:

"Congratulations, girlie! I kid you not, less than an hour ago, you posting about graduating came to mind. Then I come online and voila!"

@meshkiey noted:

"Congrats Shine! I don’t know if you’re coming to Ghana to celebrate anytime soon"

@nittynita_ wrote:

"Oh my goshhhh!! My baby is a graduateeee!! I’m so proud of you honeeeey! All the sleepless nights studying were not in vain. Congratulations my best girl"

Shine Rosman describes the past seven years as challenging. Photo: Shine Rosman.

Source: Instagram

Bukky Wright warns fans about fake accounts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bukky Wright warned her fans and the general public to beware of fake social media accounts impersonating her to defraud unsuspecting people.

The actress took to her verified Instagram page to set the record straight after discovering that scammers were using her name to promote a fake job vacancy abroad.

Bukky Wright firmly disowned the fraudulent post, clarifying that she had no connection with it and would never solicit funds or private details from her followers.

Source: Legit.ng