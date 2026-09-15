Sunshine Rosman Finally Graduates From UNILAG After Seven Years, Reflects on Journey
- Nollywood actress Sunshine Rosman has officially signed out from the University of Lagos after spending seven years as an undergraduate
- The actress marked the milestone with photos from her sign-out ceremony, reflecting on the challenges she faced
- Shine Rosman described the past seven years as challenging but celebrated the fact that she and those who supported her eventually made it to the finish line
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Nollywood actress Sunshine Roseman, popularly known as Shine Rosman, has finally reached the end of her undergraduate journey at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).
The actress officially signed out on Tuesday, September 15, after spending seven years pursuing her university education.
For many students, getting to the final day of university is an emotional moment. For Shine Rosman, however, the milestone came after a much longer journey than the usual undergraduate experience.
Shine Rosman took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement, sharing pictures from her sign-out ceremony.
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Reflecting on the journey, the actress admitted that the past seven years had not been easy.
“These past 7 years have been challenging, but we overcame & we really did it together!” she wrote.
She also expressed gratitude to God and acknowledged someone she described as her friend for being part of the journey.
Read the Instagram post of Shine Rosman celebrating her graduation here:
Reactions trail Sunshine Rosman's graduation
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below here:
@marthaehinome stated:
"Congratulations, girlie! I kid you not, less than an hour ago, you posting about graduating came to mind. Then I come online and voila!"
@meshkiey noted:
"Congrats Shine! I don’t know if you’re coming to Ghana to celebrate anytime soon"
@nittynita_ wrote:
"Oh my goshhhh!! My baby is a graduateeee!! I’m so proud of you honeeeey! All the sleepless nights studying were not in vain. Congratulations my best girl"
Bukky Wright warns fans about fake accounts
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bukky Wright warned her fans and the general public to beware of fake social media accounts impersonating her to defraud unsuspecting people.
The actress took to her verified Instagram page to set the record straight after discovering that scammers were using her name to promote a fake job vacancy abroad.
Bukky Wright firmly disowned the fraudulent post, clarifying that she had no connection with it and would never solicit funds or private details from her followers.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.