Nigerian telecom operators, under ALTON, have backed the FG's Zero-Rated Access to Educational Platforms and Content Programme

The programme will give subscribers free access to approved educational platforms, supported by an initial daily 100MB allocation for educational use

ALTON said the initiative will promote digital inclusion, improve access to education and help develop a more skilled Nigerian workforce

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Telecommunication operators in Nigeria have pledged full support for the Federal Government’s Zero-Rated Access to Educational Platforms and Content Programme, saying the initiative could remove a major barrier to digital learning across the country.

The programme, being implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Ministry of Education, is designed to give subscribers access to approved educational platforms without paying data charges.

MTN, Airtel, Other Telcos Endorse FG's free daily data to Nigerian Students

Source: UGC

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), which represents the operators, described the initiative as a major step towards expanding educational opportunities, deepening digital inclusion and strengthening Nigeria’s transition to a knowledge-driven economy.

Telcos rally behind digital education drive

In a statement jointly signed by ALTON Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, and Publicity Secretary, Damian Udeh, the association said the programme highlights the impact that can be achieved when government, regulators and industry players unite behind a common national objective.

The operators noted that telecommunications infrastructure has evolved beyond connecting people, becoming an important platform for education, innovation, entrepreneurship, healthcare delivery and economic participation.

As more learning activities move online, ALTON said affordable and reliable access to educational content has become increasingly important to Nigeria’s development.

The association stressed that the cost of internet data remains a challenge for many learners seeking educational materials and services online.

100MB daily allocation for educational use

Under the new programme, subscribers will have access to approved educational platforms without data charges, alongside an initial daily allocation of 100MB dedicated to educational use.

ALTON said the initiative is expected to support a wide range of activities, including teaching, learning, examination preparation, research and access to other digital educational resources.

By cutting the cost of accessing approved platforms, the programme could help more students and teachers participate in digital learning, particularly those who face financial or geographical barriers to online resources.

The association said the scheme also aligns with broader government objectives around human capital development, digital literacy and inclusive access to opportunities.

ALTON promises full cooperation

ALTON said the telecommunications industry sees the programme as an opportunity to demonstrate how digital infrastructure can deliver tangible social and economic benefits.

ALTON said:

"The initiative demonstrates how digital infrastructure can be leveraged to create lasting social value. While connectivity remains the foundation, its real impact is measured by the opportunities it creates and the lives it transforms.”

It added that expanding digital access to education would contribute to building a more skilled, productive and competitive workforce, with potential benefits for Nigeria’s long-term economic growth.

ALTON reaffirmed that its members would work with the Federal Government, the NCC, the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the programme.

The association said its ultimate goal is to help more Nigerian learners gain affordable access to quality educational resources in the digital age.

FG launches digital training academy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the FG launched the Digital Training Academy on Monday, August 17, 2026, as part of the National Skilling Project.

The programme, run in partnership with Coursera, offers free training in AI, cybersecurity, software development, and over 10 other digital skill areas.

Nigerians aged 18 and above can apply using their NIN and an active phone number through the official DTA portal.

Source: Legit.ng